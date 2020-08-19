OLYMPIA – To help prevent wildfires, the Department of Natural Resources is temporarily banning the discharge of firearms for target-shooting or other purposes by anyone not engaged in lawful hunting.
The applies to three million acres of DNR-managed lands, including state forests, community forests and forested state lands. The temporary ban went into effect Aug. 15.
“We are entering a period of hot, dry weather across our state, including the highest temperatures we’ve seen all year,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “As conditions get hotter and drier, wildfire risk increases significantly, and we must take reasonable steps to prevent human-caused fires.
“I know this is an inconvenience for recreational target shooters, but we must do all that we can to ensure that our firefighters do not have to put their lives on the line to fight a preventable fire. When conditions improve, it will be lifted. But for now, we must put the safety of our communities and firefighters first.”
Discharging firearms poses a greater risk in dry conditions as bullets pass through decayed wood, cause sparks off rocks or break into fragments in dry grass. This year, DNR has already responded to a greater number of fires than the 10-year annual average.
The temporary rule does not restrict hunting.
A burn ban is in effect on DNR-protected lands statewide, and fire danger on most of the east side is rated as “high” or “extremely high.” Residents should check burn bans in their areas, the agency advises.
Burn bans are in effect in Okanogan and Ferry counties, the Colville Indian Reservation and several cities.
