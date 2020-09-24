Public urged to stay vigilant, abide by burn, shooting bans
OLYMPIA – The state Department of Natural Resources has reopened all recreation lands east of the Cascades as of Friday, Sept. 18.
Eastside recreation was initially closed Sept. 8 because of critical wildfire danger. While fire danger overall has decreased slightly, it is extremely important to stay diligent when it comes to fire safety, said the agency.
“We are optimistic the weather will continue to cooperate, allowing us to reopen eastside recreation areas closed due to extreme wildfire danger and the risk to the public as they enter those lands through wildfire-impacted roads and towns,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz.
“I urge everyone to continue to follow all safety regulations, the statewide burn ban and target shooting ban, keeping in mind it only takes one spark to start a devastating wildfire.”
As firefighting resources continue to be stretched thin, DNR is focused on preventing new fire starts. Burn and target shooting bans remain in place on all DNR-managed lands.
Other precautions to reduce human-caused fires include extinguishing campfires completely so they are cold to the touch, avoiding parking on dry grass, always checking chains when towing and never using incendiary devices of any kind while recreating on forestlands.
The forecast shows a decreased risk of large fires and more moisture on the way statewide.
DNR officials said the majority of wildfires to which the agency responds are presumed to be human-caused. As of late last week, the agency has seen 110 fires started this year from recreation activities.
Hunters with concerns about their tags are asked to contact the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.