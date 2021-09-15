OKANOGAN – Don’t Come Swingin, owned by Bryan and Deb Gotham, took first in the 270-yard Red Abel Memorial horse race Sunday, Sept. 12, at the Okanogan County Fair.
Brittany Mumford was aboard.
Race volunteers included Larry Peasley, starter; Rick Miller, tractor driver; Candace Deubel and Carrie Hawkins, outriders; Diane Lowell, field judge and entries; Will Anderson, field judge and kids’ games; Margaret Anderson, announcer and kids’ games; Mystery Herriman, announcer; Peggy Nelson, finish line judge and entries; Cindy Miller, finish line judge; Kadie Bowman, kids’ games; Dionne Asmussen, entries; Doug and Denece Ralston, roping and barrel racing, and Carol Sivak, director of racing.
Sivak offered appreciation to local businesses for their support.
Arena kids’ games between Sunday races included a costume contest, rescue race, egg race, candy race, soccer and pony relay. Roping and barrel racing went on between the Saturday races.
Sunday
Red Abel Memorial, 270 yard open – 1, Don’t Come Swingin, Bryan and Deb Gotham, Brittany Mumford. 2, I Like to Run, Marty and Candace Deubel, Garrett Mason. 3, Hoggies, Martin Abrahamson, Louis Zacherle.
Junior Walk Trot Run, 8- to 12-year-olds – 1, Frank, Wesson Tonasket. 2, Bella, Talia Quintasket. 3, Moose, Addyson Boesel.
5 ½ Furlong Open – 1, Dayton Dill, Randy Abrahamson, Brittany Mumford. 2, Tapit Rules, Edward Marchand, Louis Zacherle.
Walk Trot Run, 13-to 18-year-olds – 1, Dakota, Tyler Lannoye. 2, Cheyenne, Samantha Sherren. 3, Mr. Biggs, Pepper Boesel.
4 Furlong Open – 1, Ride Me Rough, Carter James, Louis Zacherle. 2, Molof, Edgar Moreno, Garrett Mason. 3, Virg, Doug Seymour, Louis Zacherle.
Women’s Walk Trot Run – 1, Malibu, Krista Marchand. 2, Lucky, Jayden Mitchell. 3, Raynee, Chantae Swezey.
Junior Race 150 yards, 8- to 12-year-olds – 1, Frank, Wesson Tonasket, 2, Unknown. 3, Lady, Berkley Reagles.
4 Furlong Fillies and Mares – 1, Miss Dickey, Bryan and Deb Gotham, Brittney Mumford. 2, ZZ Tap, Edward Marchand, Louis Zacherle.
270-Yard Race, 13- to 18-year-olds – 1, Mr. Biggs, Pepper Boesel. 2, Dazzle, Beatrice Seymour. 3, Naomie, Elizabeth Finley.
Fred Leskinen Memorial Mile – 1, Thunder Mountain, Carter James, Louis Zacherle. 2, Disautel Storn, Edward Marchand, Brittanny Mumford.
Ladies 270 Yards – 1, Malibu, Krista Marchand. 2, Raynee, Chante Sweezey. 3, Newt, Jayden Mitchell.
Junior Relay Race – 1, Northwest Express, Edward Marchand, Mane Pakootas. 2, Whitelaw Express, Jonah Whitelaw, Tanner Whitelaw. 3, Pakootas Relay, John Pakootas Sr., Tito Pakootas.
Saturday
270-Yard Open – 1, I Like to Run, Marty and Candace Deubel, Louis Zacherle. 2, Girls Gone Swingin, Bryon and Deb Gotham, Brittney Mumford.
5 ½ Furlong Non-Winner NCW Fair or Ferry County Fair – 1, Tapit Rules, Edward Marchand, Brittany Mumford. 2, ZZ Tapit, Edward Marchand, Louis Zacherle.
270-Yard Paint or Grade Horse Race – 1, Flashy, Edgar Moreno, Eric Garcia. 2, RJ, Marty and Candace Deuble, Louis Zacherle. 3, Bear, Marty and Candace Deubel, Brittany Mumford.
Rodney “Buz” Cook Memorial 4 Furlongs for Fillies and Mares – 1, Disautel Storm, Edward Marchand, Brittany Mumford. 2, Miss Dickie, Bryon and Deb Gotham, Louis Zacherle.
Johnny Cook Memorial 4 Furlong Open – 1, Ride Me Rough, Carter James, Louis Zacherle. 2, Virg, Doug Seymour, Eric Garcia. 3, Oscars America, Jerry and Carrie Hawkins, Brittany Mumford.
6 Furlong Open – 1, Dayton Dill, Randy Abrahamson, Brittany Mumford. 2, EZ Larry, Marty and Candace Deubel, Louis Zacherle. 3, Gray, Crispin Ramirez, Eric Garcia.
Junior Relay Race – 1, Whitelaw Xpress, Jonah Whitelaw, Tanner Whitelaw. 2, Northwest Express, Jonathon Abrahamson, Mane Pakootas. 3, Pakootas Relay, John Pakootas Sr., Tito Pakootas.
