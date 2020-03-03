OKANOGAN — The Okanogan High School FFA Chapter put on a rousing game of donkey basketball Thursday, Feb. 27, in Dawson Gym and the community came in full force to support them.
The competition was first between two teams of students, then evolved into students versus teachers and parents.
Students, parents and children were in attendance to watch the spectacle unfold. Slow-motion fast breaks down the court, competitors leaping onto their burros’ backs and the donkeys putting up with it all in good spirits. The laughs were audible from the crowd and teams alike.
The team composed of parents and staff dominated the court, as most were seasoned donkey basketball veterans. While most shots were taken right under the basket, the donkey desperados would get out of the key and sink shots from behind the 15-foot line.
As rebounds were made, the competitors would, at the chosen pace of the donkey, make their way down the court back to their hoop. Riders could dismount their steeds to grab a loose ball, but had to be sure to keep a hold on the reins.
That made for some desperate, though entertaining, attempts at dragging a mid-sized, gloriously stubborn pack-animal around the gym.
A donkey would pick up the pace and jolt forward before the rider was completely set on the back or, choose not to move at all despite the rider’s desperate attempts to shoo the animal along. All riders were required to wear helmets.
The annual event is one of the FFA chapter’s largest fundraisers. More than $1,500 was raised Thursday.
