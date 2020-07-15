OMAK – Quincy Downey, a freshman at Omak High School, has qualified for the National High School Rodeo team.
The National High School Finals Rodeo will be July 17-23 in Guthrie, Okla. Downey qualified in breakaway roping and pole bending.
The event is considered the world’s largest rodeo, with more than 1,650 contestants from 43 states, five Canadian provinces, Australia and Mexico, said organizers. They will compete for more than $150,000 in prizes and some $375,000 in college scholarships and the opportunity to be named a world champion.
To earn a world champion title, a contestant has to finish in the top 20, based on combined times or scores in the first two rounds, to advance to the Thursday evening final round. World champions will be determined based on the three-round combined time or score.
Organizers said the Thursday championship performance will be televised nationally as part of the Cinch Highschool Rodeo Tour on RFD-TV.
Contestants also will have the opportunity to enjoy shooting sports, volleyball, family activities, church services provided by Golden Spur Ministries and shopping at the rodeo trade show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.