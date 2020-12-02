COULEE DAM – Downriver Trail was named recently as a hike of the week by the Okanogan County Tourism Council.
“This generously wide, wheelchair-accessible trail provides walkers, joggers, cyclists, photographers, bird watchers and just about everyone else visiting the Coulee Dam area with a remarkably user-friendly way to enjoy some of the region’s most memorable sights,” said the council.
The council suggested hikers wear sensible shoes, and take along water, a warm hat, a pair of binoculars and a picnic lunch.
The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation-maintained trail takes off from a walkway at the east end of the Grand Coulee bridge and heads toward the dam. After a short distance the walkway makes a 180-degree turn under the bridge and heads north along the east shore of the river.
“Enjoy the path’s ever-so-slight downhill orientation along with its frequent visits from bald eagles and stunning flood-carved walls before turning around wherever you wish,” the council suggested.
At the 6.5-mile mark the trail makes a big loop and trends slightly uphill back to the starting point.
The trail provides a glimpse of the area’s landscape along with a geologic perspective on the sheer engineering will and human effort required to build the Grand Coulee Dam, said the council.
No parking pass is required.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.