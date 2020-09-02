OLYMPIA - Starting in September and going through November, the state Department of Fish and Wildlife will join with Washington State University on a research project to use drone technology to advance conservation efforts for summer Chinook salmon.
An unmanned aerial vehicle will be used to identify and inventory salmon spawning nests, called redds, in three areas of the upper Wenatchee River watershed. Those areas include near Tumwater Campground, near Blackbird Island (near Leavenworth) and lower Wenatchee site (near Dryden).
In addition, surveys conducted on foot and by boat will be used.
High-resolution photos and video taken by the drone will help identify spawning locations and habitat characteristics, said department officials. Redd abundance and distribution are common metrics used to monitor and evaluate the status and trend of adult salmon populations.
Use of a drone is expected to provide improved data for more accurate population forecasting. It is less expensive and labor intensive than manual count methods used in the past, the department said.
Drone pilot Daniel Auerbach, a graduate student at WSU’s School of Environment, and his thesis research work will provide a benefit to the department at minimal cost. Auerbach’s work is a collaboration with Katy Shelby, who leads the department’s research efforts in the area.
During the project, drone flights will take place once or twice per week for approximately an hour at a time, typically during early morning hours. Photos and video will be taken of the river only, not surrounding areas, said the department.
Most surveys will take place on public land and flying over private land will be avoided when possible.
