COULEE CITY – Sun Lakes-Dry Falls State Park is getting a new outdoor tubular drinking station.
A state park improvement project grant will fund the new station, which is part of an effort to reduce the use of single-use plastic bottles, said the agency.
“This new feature will replace the old, poor-functioning water fountain,” said the agency. “In addition to enjoying fresh spring water, the hydration station will allow visitors to refill reusable water bottles.”
“As a steward of the environment, and being held to a higher standard of ‘what we should do to protect our environment,’ an attractive, industrial-strength drinking/bottle filling station is a perfect thing to have at the Dry Falls Visitor Center,” said David McWalter, interpretive specialist for Washington State Parks. “People should have the opportunity to enjoy our spring water and save the environment at the same time.”
