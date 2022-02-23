OMAK – George Dunckel had the high score among pinochle players Feb. 17 at the Omak Elks Club.
He scored 9,130 points. Others with high scores were Joe Shawl, 8,620; Jim Serles, 8,360, and Bill Bruton, 8,030.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Dunckel and Mike Serles; Dunckel and Buck Workman; Mike Serles and Marilyn Schieffer; Mike Serles and Lisa Turner; Turner and Paul Steuermann, Steuermann and Jim Serles, Workman and Doug Ralston, Workman and Shawl, Shawl and Ida Laurie, Gail Norman and Marva Juneau, Yank Clark and Tom Schieffer, and Tom Schieffer and Debbie Nuehring.
Shawl and Gail Norman also had a round robin.
