OKANOGAN – George Dunckel had high score among pinochle players June 15 at the Okanogan Eagles Club.
Dunckel tallied 8,080 points.
Other high scorers were Bill Bruton, 8,000; Dee Tarnowski, 7,880, and Norma Lawson, 7,680.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Yank Clark and Alvin Wadkins, Tommye Robbins and Tim Norman, Diana Sauceda and JoAnn Harrison, Pat Byrd and Debbie Nuehring, Norma Lawson and Nuehring, Lawson and Vicki Harlan, Dee Tarnowski and Ida Laurie, and Bill Bruton and Laurie.
