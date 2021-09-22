WINTHROP – Eagle Rock Physical Therapy’s co-ed softball team placed third in the Winthrop tournament the weekend of Sept. 18-19.
Next Level, Wenatchee, beat Eagle Rock 14-13 in the teams’ opener. Hitting well for Eagle Rock were Shawn Ingraham, 4-4 with a home run; Michelle Jane, 4-4; Eli Driessen, 4-4 with two doubles, and Jason VanderWeide, 3-3 with a home run and a triple.
The second Saturday game saw Eagle Rock win, 10-4, over Lights Out, Wenatchee. Leading Eagle Rock hitters were Ingraham, 3-4 with a home run, triple and double; Driessen, 3-4 with a double; Halle Albert, 3-3; Michelle Jane, 2-3; Deb Jane, 2-3, and VanderWeide, 2-4 with a double.
On Sunday, “Eagle Rock players couldn’t buy a hit,” said spokeswoman Shirley Bowden.
The first Sunday game was a 6-3 loss to Next Level. Leading Eagle Rock hitters were Driessen, 3-3 with a double; Deb Jane, 2-3, and Michelle Jane, 2-3.
Eagle Rock then lost to tournament champion Skangers, Wenatchee, 20-10. Leading hitters were Driessen, 3-4; Ingraham, 2-4; VanderWeide, 2-3 with a double; Mark Peter, 2-3, and Albert, 2-3.
