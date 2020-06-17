REPUBLIC – The opening weekend of competition at the Republic Eagle Track Raceway was rained out.
“Unfortunately due to getting enough rain last night and low temperatures planned for today and the continuation of rain throughout the day we’re going to have to cancel today’s races,” organizers wrote Saturday on the group’s Facebook page.
Racing is planned at 3 p.m. June 27, with time-ins at 2 p.m.
With Ferry County at Phase 3 in the state’s Safe Start program for COVID-19 recovery, attendance is limited to 50 percent capacity. Admission is charged.
