REPUBLIC – Oval track racing starts May 21 at Eagle Track race course near Republic.
The dirt track is on Pendry Road of Highway 21 south of town.
First up is the STCU Season Opener for modified, super stock and fever 4 cars May 21. Hot laps are at 3:30 p.m., with races at 4 p.m.
Other race dates include:
-June 4 – Andersons Grocery race for modified, super stock and fever 4. Hot laps at 3:30 p.m., races at 4 p.m. with a candy toss.
-June 11 – Knotty Pine Prospectors Days for modified, super stock and fever 4. Car show at 10 a.m., music 1-3 p.m., hot laps at 3:30 p.m., races at 4 p.m.
-June 18 – Buck Strauch Memorial Race for modified, super stock and fever 4. Hot laps at 3:30 p.m., races at 4 p.m. with vintage race cars.
-July 2-3 – Sprint Car Spectacular for winged 360s, non-winged invitational and fever 4. Hot laps at 3 p.m., races to follow; pit party Saturday after the races.
-July 16 – Klondike Motel Demo Derby with gut and go rules. Check-in and tech at noon, first heat 2 p.m. Power wheels kids’ derby, too.
-Aug. 6 – Mud Bog, 2 p.m.
-Sept. 10 – September Series No. 1 for modified, super stock and fever 4. Hot laps at 2 p.m., kids’ day and tire change competition.
-Sept. 17 – September Series No. 2 for modified, super stock and fever 4. Hot laps at 2 p.m. with flat track motorcycles and tire change competition.
-Sept. 24 – September Series No. 3 for modified, super stock and fever 4. Hot laps at 2 p.m. with tire change competition finals.
-Oct. 29 – Spooktacular 200 Enduro. Standing start at noon for all classes. Transponders required. Adult and kids’ costume contest and candy.
-Dec. 3 – Banquet at Republic Eagles. Happy hour at 4 p.m.
