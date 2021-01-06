RENTON — Dozens of educators from a number of eastern Washington school districts, including several in and near Okanogan County, have written a letter to state officials requesting the return of extracurricular and co-curricular activities for all students.
An initial letter was sent Dec. 15, with an update sent Dec. 22.
The letter was addressed to Gov. Jay Inslee, the state Department of Health and members of the Legislature.
Among the signatories were Jason Stewart, Republic athletic director; Steven Carson, Inchelium athletic director; Brandon Walsh, Almira/Coulee-Hartline athletic director; Kelley Boyd, ACH principal; Shauna Schmerer, Almira superintendent; Kevin Young, Republic superintendent; Tim Rasmussen, Grand Coulee Dam athletic director; Kevin Daling, Okanogan athletic director; Scott Sattler, Bridgeport superintendent; Bob Shacklett, Okanogan High School principal; Tamra Jackson, Bridgeport High School principal; Scott A. Darwood, Bridgeport athletic director; Ashley Goetz, Okanogan superintendent; Marcus Stennes, Pateros athletic director; Mike Hull, Pateros principal, and Greg Goodnight, Pateros superintendent.
Also signing were former Tonasket athletic director Kevin Terris, now high school principal in the Lind-Ritzville School district; former Okanogan Middle School principal Brett Baum, now superintendent in the Liberty district, and former Oroville athletic director Brett Fancher, now athletic director at Quincy.
Joe Richer, Washington Interscholastic Activities Association District 7 director, and Don Wilkins, WIAA District 9 director, also signed the letter.
“We have a moral obligation to take action for our students,” wrote the educators. “During these extremely difficult times it is hard to find a ‘correct,’ ‘right,’ or ‘best’ path to take as we strive to educate and nurture our students during the pandemic.
“With that said, we now have data that shows statewide and regionally that enrollment is down overall, D and F lists have never been higher, remote learning continues to prove difficult, students are struggling with their mental health, and the use of illegal substances appears to be on the rise as students grasp for things to help them cope.”
They said they focus on the whole child, and in the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 emergency “we are focused on the physical health of our students at the expense of their emotional and mental health. What our students need is hope. Our students need to experience the extra- and co-curricular activities that allow them to utilize their unique gifts and talents, and also provide a safer outlet for them to cope with these difficult times.”
The letter said the situation is one of equity, as students with the means are still playing sports and engaging in activities away from school.
“They are meeting up in private gyms, playing sports out of state, traveling to other areas for 4-H competitions, etc.,” said the letter. “All students deserve an opportunity and an outlet.”
They said they agreed with WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman’s Nov. 11 statement that “Restricting the ability of schools forces students and families to pursue avenues that are cost-prohibitive and have fewer safety measures.”
The educators said it would be best if all students had the opportunity to participate locally, with strict safety protocols and under guidance of school staff.
They noted that many school have reopened to on-site learning.
“The data is showing very limited transmission of the virus within schools, leading to the conclusion that the school campus is one of the safest places a student can be during this pandemic,” said the letter.
They asked that school districts, in partnership with local health districts, be given the opportunity to return to small-group extracurricular and co-curricular activities for limited local and regional competition.
School sports and most other non-classroom activities have been largely shut down since mid-March 2017, when Inslee ordered schools closed because of the pandemic.
WIAA set a four-season competition plan for the 2020-21 school year, but so far has pushed backed both Season 1 and Season 2 because of ongoing coronavirus concerns. It allowed limited practices late this fall, but shut them down in December.
On Dec. 16, the governing body for the state’s extracurricular activities issued a statement concerning revised in-person learning recommendations made by Inslee, the state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and state Department of Health.
It said the recommendations “show that our state leaders are using all available science and data to drive their decisions. While sports and activities were not covered during the announcement, the WIAA is hopeful that guidelines for extracurricular participation will also be revised to align with the data and information” presented in the revised guidelines.
The recommendations categorized COVID-19 risk levels as high, moderate or low, depending on the rolling 14-day incidence rate, and suggested levels of in-person learning.
WIAA earlier set its own benchmarks for sports and activity participation levels.
On Monday, Jan. 4, the WIAA executive board postponed that day’s planned meeting to Jan. 6 in anticipation of revised guidelines from Inslee and the health department concerning education-based athletics and activities.
The board is scheduled to review season schedules and make adjustments to provide sports and activity opportunities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.