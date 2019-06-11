BREWSTER — Sammi Emigh of Brewster was voted the Central Washington League’s Pitcher of the Year.
Emigh, a junior, helped lead the Bears to a to a 15-1 league record, which tied Lake Roosevelt in the standings.
Brewster (19-7) fell 13-7 to Chewelah in the opening round of 16 teams in the state 2B tournament.
Lake Roosevelt (20-4) on the other side of the state bracket, fell in the first round 12-2 to eventual champion Adna.
Senior Ariana Salcido of Waterville-Mansfield was named the league’s MVP.
Jaci Gross of Lake Roosevelt was voted Coach of the Year.
Oroville and Manson were co-sportsmanship winners.
First team
Brewster – Cynthia Sanchez, junior; Michaun Kelpman, junior.
Lake Roosevelt – Emma Marchand, freshman; Olivia Ludwig, senior; Cassidy Reyes, senior.
Liberty Bell - Tommie Ochoa, junior.
Tonasket – Emma Sutton, sophomore; Jaelynn DeJong, sophomore.
Waterville-Mansfield – Codee Reid, sophomore.
Second team
Brewster – Anna Wulf, sophomore; Bizzy Stam, senior.
Bridgeport – Jackie Lombera.
Lake Roosevelt – Haley Neddo, senior; Maddie Toulou, junior.
Manson – Josephine Thompson, freshman.
Oroville – Taralynn Fox, junior.
Tonasket – Vannessa Keller, junior; Aubrey Attwood, sophomore.
Waterville-Mansfield – Ella Osborne, freshman.
Honorable mention
Brewster – Vicky Sanchez, sophomore; Mikenna Kelpman, junior
Lake Roosevelt – Addison Hansen, senior; Kelsie Olbricht, senior
Liberty Bell – Peyton Lawrence, sophomore; Madison Surface, sophomore.
Manson – Devyn Smith, senior.
Oroville – Wendy Ortega, senior; Kensie Hugus, sophomore.
Soap Lake – Juliette Cuevas, junior.
Tonasket – Grace Cory, junior; Whitney Wilson, sophomore
Waterville-Mansfield – McKenna Gurnard, sophomore; Elian Silva, sophomore.
