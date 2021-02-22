CHENEY — Okanogan High School graduate Emmy Engle plans to compete this year on the Eastern Washington University track and field team.
Engle, a 2016 Okanogan graduate, earned a bachelor’s degree in communications from the University of Washington in spring 2020. She is pursuing a master’s degree in communication studies at Eastern, according to a profile from Eastern.
At the UW, she was a regional qualifier and two-time participant at the Pac-12 conference championships in javelin.
She competed for the Huskies in 2017, 2018 and 2019; the 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19. She is No. 8 in UW history in the javelin with a personal record of 150-4 set in 2019.
Engle also had a best of 138-1 in the discus at the UW.
Academically, she was on the UW dean’s list in 2017-20 and won the communication department’s 2020 faculty award for outstanding research for the thesis she wrote for the honors program, according to Eastern.
Engle won the state javelin title in 2015 and 2016 while in high school. She also competed in discus and relays, and took fifth in the 2015 Washington State Multi-Events Championship heptathlon.
In high school she also played soccer, including playing on the 2015 state 1B/2B championship team; lettered in wrestling in 2016 and competed at state, and played basketball.
Her parents are Ernest Engle and Pamela Brigham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.