SEATTLE - Okanogan High School graduate Emmy Engle was scheduled to compete in the javelin this spring for the fourth year at the University of Washington until coronavirus closures canceled the Huskies’ season.
Engle, a 2016 Bulldog graduate, set a college personal record of 150-4 at the UW-Washington State University dual meet in 2019, according to the school. The first-place toss moved her to No. 8 on the Huskies’ all-time list.
She placed third at the Stanford Invitational at 145-1 and fourth at the Ken Shannon Invitational at 141-11 in 2019.
In 2018, she placed 11th at the Pac-12 championships and earned Pac-12 all-academic honorable mention.
The previous year, as a freshman, she was the team’s top thrower and participated in the NCAA West Preliminary Championships, placing 36th. She was 16th at the Pac-12 meet.
She had the Huskies’ No. 9 toss at 146-3.
Engle also recorded a throw of 138-1 in the discus for the UW.
She won the state 2B state javelin championship during her senior year with a personal best throw of 154-4. The toss ranked her second in Washington across all classifications and the best by a senior, and ranked 21st in the nation. She also won the state title as a junior.
