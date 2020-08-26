OLYMPIA – Officials with the state Department of Ecology aren’t pleased with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s plan to reduce temperatures in the Columbia and Snake rivers.
The plan, called a total maximum daily load, is like a diet for temperature: It sets reduction targets for each source of temperature pollution such as dams, businesses and climate change, said the department. If each of these sources meet its goal, temperatures in the rivers will remain at levels healthy for endangered salmon.
Temperature is complex; EPA, local governments, states, dam operators, tribes, farmers and other people who depend on the rivers and the fish that live in them all play a role.
“We expected EPA to release a plan that would create a path for us to work together to address this regional problem,” said the department. “That didn’t happen. EPA’s plan lacks clear serving amounts for two of the major contributors: Upstream sources and climate change.”
The state Department of Ecology, Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and other partners across Washington and Oregon are committed to reducing temperatures and saving fish, said the department.
“We need EPA and the federal government to pull their weight in addressing the dominant sources of temperature pollution from dams, climate change and upstream temperature sources.”
The agency has submitted comments to EPA detailing suggested changes in the plan.
