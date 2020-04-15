ANCHORAGE, Alaska - Two-time Olympian and former Mazama resident Erik Bjornsen has announced his retirement from competitive cross country skiing.
Bjornsen, 28, has competed on an international level for more than a decade. He and his sister, Sadie Maubet Bjornsen, are former Methow Valley Ski Education Foundation competitors.
She also is a two-time Olympian, and continues to ski competitively.
On his Instagram post announcing his retirement, Erik Bjornsen said he was “just a young buck from a small town in Washington, got to travel the world with a bunch of amazing people.
“I made friends from all over the globe, met a girl from a small town in France, bit at the ankles of the world’s best.”
His wife, Marine Dusser Bjornsen, also is a skier.
Eurosport quoted him as saying it was “time to hang up the ol’ race skis,” and that he was proud of what he achieved and was always hungry for more.
“Looking forward to the future. After the coronavirus. Stay healthy everyone,” he continued. “Thank you so much for all the great memories, ski family, fam family, coaches, volunteers, friends and sponsors. That was one heck of a good time.”
Bjornsen competed at the Sochi 2014 and Pyeongchang 2018 Olympics. The United States finished sixth in both team sprints at the latter. His best Olympic individual performance came in the sprint in Pyeongchang, where he finished 27th.
He has competed on the World Cup circuit since 2012, and is a veteran of 126 World Cup events. In 2017, he finished fifth in team sprint classic, 10th in 4x10K, 18th in 15K classic and 35th in sprint freestyle, and finished fifth in team sprint classic in 2017, according to Team USA/U.S. Olympic Committee.
He is a five-time individual world champion.
On the U.S. Super Tour, Bjornsen had 14 victories and finished second in the 2012-13 and 2013-14 seasons, according to insidethegames.com. Last season he earned bronze in the 15-kilometer pursuit at Lillehammer, Norway.
In January 2009, The Chronicle reported that Bjornsen, then 18, was a junior national champion in his second year as a J1 skier. He finished second in the 15K skate at the 2009 Junior National Championships.
At the 2009 Worlds in France, he posted the top American finish in the sprint, which earned him his International Ski Federation ranking of first 17-year-old in the world in the sprint.
Bjornsen was among the first group of skiers to be supported from the Methow Valley Ski Education Foundation.
He graduated from Liberty Bell High School in 2009, and is the son of Tom and Mary Bjornsen. He studied business administration at Alaska Pacific University in Anchorage.
