barrels

Jamie Lee Jess and Lugnut round a barrel during racing May 7 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds.

 Al Camp | Special to The Chronicle

OKANOGAN - A barrel racing time-only fundraiser for the Okanogan County Fairgrounds equipment maintenance fund will be tonight, June 22, at the fairgrounds.

Racing runs from 5-8 p.m.

Riders can work their horses on barrels and poles, say organizers with Northwest Barrel Horse Association WA02. Barrels will be done in the arena and poles will be on the track.

All funds will go to the fairgrounds equipment maintenance fund.

“Our goal Wednesday is to surpass the amount we raised in May,” said spokeswoman Karen Zittel.

The May 25 fundraiser generated $580 for the equipment fund.

Riders can message Zittel on Facebook to reserve their time slot and event they want to practice. More information can be found on Facebook at NWBHA WA02 barrel news.

