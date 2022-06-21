Fairgrounds benefits from barrel fundraiser The Chronicle Jun 21, 2022 46 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Jamie Lee Jess and Lugnut round a barrel during racing May 7 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds. Al Camp | Special to The Chronicle Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save OKANOGAN - A barrel racing time-only fundraiser for the Okanogan County Fairgrounds equipment maintenance fund will be tonight, June 22, at the fairgrounds.Racing runs from 5-8 p.m.Riders can work their horses on barrels and poles, say organizers with Northwest Barrel Horse Association WA02. Barrels will be done in the arena and poles will be on the track.All funds will go to the fairgrounds equipment maintenance fund.“Our goal Wednesday is to surpass the amount we raised in May,” said spokeswoman Karen Zittel.The May 25 fundraiser generated $580 for the equipment fund.Riders can message Zittel on Facebook to reserve their time slot and event they want to practice. More information can be found on Facebook at NWBHA WA02 barrel news. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fund Karen Zittel Finance Sport Maintenance Fairground Fundraiser Rider Barrel × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Jobs PAID NAC CLASS - NVH EXTENDED CARE Join our team at CWU's Educational Opportunity Center! Special Education Teachers - 2022-23 School Year - Methow Valley SD MANAGING EDITOR SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING MULTIPLE POSITIONS 4th GRADE TEACHER ELEMENTARY SPECIAL EDUCATION PARA-EDUCATOR 22-23 CITY OF OMAK FAMILY HEALTH CENTERS BRIDGEPORT SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT OKANOGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE IS HIRING SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE SUN MOUNTAIN LODGE MANAGING EDITOR Latest News Bitonti wins ‘Spirit of the Rodeo’ award Bruton takes top honors in pinochle Chaplin-Chaplin team takes first Commission acquires land, works on budget Identities released in Cape LaBelle shooting Fairgrounds benefits from barrel fundraiser Seniors earn scholarships and awards Two dead in Aeneas Valley shooting Fire Central Fire destroys Tonasket warehouse Firefighters get upper hand on blazes Summit Trail crews help with structure fire Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGlacier National Park balancing flooding and increased tourismROGER BALLARDFlooding hits Bonaparte Lake areaWildfires: Time to prepare for the hazardCAROL THORNTONIVAN DERWOOD MOORECase sent back for retrialRedfin layoffs portend grim future for housing marketTRACY WILSON MURRAYBurn ban imposed in Okanogan County Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
