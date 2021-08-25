OLYMPIA – Fall hunting seasons are getting underway in Washington, with a few going already and more starting in September.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife advises hunters to have the correct licenses and tags for their prey, and to check seasons and other restrictions closely. More information is on the department’s website.
Seasons in September include:
High buck hunts – Sept. 15-25 in Alpine Lakes, Mount Baker, Glacier Peak, Pasayten, Olympic Peninsula and Henry M. Jackson wilderness areas and Lake Chelan Recreation Area. Three-point minimum.
Modern firearm elk – Began Aug. 1 and continues until Jan. 20, 2022, for master hunters only in elk areas 3911 and 3912 and game management unit 371. Antlerless only.
Modern firearm elk – Sept. 11-26, elk area 3722 (mainly private property; hunters are advised to research ownership and access ahead of time). Antlerless only.
Black bear – Began Aug. 1 and continues to Nov. 15 in came management units 157, 490 and 522. A special deer permit it required to hunt bear in GMU 485. Limit two black bear (second tag/license needed for second bear). Bait or hounds not allowed.
Cougar early hunt – Sept. 1 to Dec. 31. Use of dogs prohibited.
Upland game birds – Grouse Sept. 15 to Jan. 15, 2022; pheasant youth hunters Sept. 18-19; pheasant 65 and older or disabled, Sept. 20-24; westside pheasant general, Sept. 25 to Nov. 30; westside quail and bobwhite, Sept. 25 to Nov. 30; youth eastside quail, bobwhite and gray partridge, Sept. 18-19; forest grouse, Sept. 15 to Jan. 15, 2022; youth eastside chukar, Sept. 18-19; crow Sept. 1 to Dec. 31.
Wild turkey – Sept. 1 through Dec. 31, GMUs 101-154, 162-286, 382, 388, 568-578, 203-290. Sex varies by GMU. Shotgun, muzzleloader (No. 4 or smaller shot), bow and arrow or crossbow only.
Bobcat – Sept. 1 to March 15, 2022. No dogs allowed.
Fox – Sept. 1 to March 15, 2022. Closed within the exterior boundaries of the Mount Baker-Snoqualmie, Okanogan-Wenatchee and Gifford Pinchot national forest.
Raccoon – Sept. 1 to March 15, 2022. Dogs may be used, except during October and November during modern firearm deer and elk general seasons.
Coyote – Year-round season. No dogs allowed.
Cottontail and snowshoe hare – Sept. 1 to March 15, 2022.
Duck – Sept. 25 youth only, western Washington.
Coot – Sept. 25 youth only.
Band-tailed pigeon – Sept. 15-23.
Mourning dove – Sept. 1 to Oct. 30.
Canada goose – Sept. 4-9 in goose management areas 1 and 3; Sept. 4-12 in goose management area 2.
Goose, except brant – Sept. 25, western Washington youth (Canada and white-fronted goose only), goose management areas 1, 2, 3.
