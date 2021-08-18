OMAK – Football players locally and across the state are hitting the gridiron today, Aug. 18, as practices start for the high school fall season.
Other high school fall sports athletes will follow suit on Monday, Aug. 23, under turnout and practice rules set by the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association. Most fall middle school turnouts also start Aug. 23.
The state Department of Health has set COVID-19 guidelines for participation in sporting events and for fans viewing those events. Complete guidelines are on the department’s website.
According to information provided by Omak Athletic Director Joe LaGrou, in short, under the guidelines:
-Masks must be worn in weight rooms, regardless of vaccination status.
-Masks are not required while competing in low- or moderate-contact indoor sports, but are required for coaches, players and other personnel while on the bench.
-Masks are not required for outdoor sports.
-Masks are required for all spectators at indoor activities, regardless of vaccination status, but are not required at outdoor activities.
The guidelines also address testing, contact tracing and quarantining.
“The WIAA encourages all schools to continue to work with their local departments of health when navigating COVID protocols,” said a WIAA announcement.
Area schools also have set team registration and turnout guidelines. Not all schools responded to a Chronicle inquiry about turnouts.
Almira/Coulee-Hartline
The school doesn’t have formal signups for sports, but expected to get an idea of turnout during high school registration last week.
“Mostly kids just show up on the first day of practices,” said Athletic Director xxx.
Brewster
Athletes can sign up at brewsterbears.org and clicking on the “athletic signup” tab. All paperwork and physicals must be turned in before a student can turn out.
The first football practice will be at 5:30 p.m. behind the baseball field, said coach Travis Todd. A parent and team dinner will be at 7 p.m. at The Cove, and a jamboree is planned Aug. 28 in Cashmere.
“I feel like a kid in a candy shop, and am extremely thankful for the opportunity to lead Brewster’s young men on the gridiron,” said Todd.
He takes the coaching reins from Jake Johanson.
Curlew
A pre-season meeting was Aug. 10, at which eighth grade through senior athletes and their parents received participation paperwork, viewed a concussion video and met coaches.
Sports physicals were provided by the Republic Medical Clinic on Aug. 13 at the school.
Athletes need to have an associated student body card and a current physical on file.
Okanogan
High school and middle school fall sports registration may be done at www.familyid.com.
All student athletes must be registered and have a valid physical on file with the athletic department before being eligible to practice, said Athletic Director Kevin Daling. Physicals are valid for 24 months.
More information is available at okanoganathletics.com under the “more” tab.
