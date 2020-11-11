OLYMPIA – Summer may be over, but there are still plenty of reasons to get outside as the state Department of Fish and Wildlife is stocking lakes around the state with thousands of catchable-size trout this November.
“Fall trout fishing is a great way to get out with your family during the holiday season even as the days get shorter and temperatures drop,” said Steve Caromile, inland fish program manager with the department. “We’re thankful to be able to offer fishing opportunity year-round through our trout stocking and hatchery programs.”
Before heading out, the department advises people to check the state sport fishing rules pamphlet to make sure a particular lake or stream is open.
The department encourages anglers to hit open waters as an alternative to standing in long lines on Black Friday. People also should fish responsibly amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic by following social distancing guidelines and spreading out visits to avoid overcrowding at popular lakes, officials said.
In Okanogan County, lakes that have been stocked recently include:
-Patterson – Stocked Oct. 26 with 3,900 rainbow trout at three fish per pound.
-Pearrygin – Stocked Oct. 26 with 4,500 rainbows at three fish per pound; Oct. 20 with 290 rainbows at 0.27 fish per pound, and Oct. 16 with 275 rainbows at 0.27 fish per pound.
-Alta – Stocked Oct. 23 with 13,500 rainbows at three fish per pound, and Oct. 12 with 555 rainbows at 0.27 fish per pound.
-Rat – Stocked Oct. 23 with 2,000 rainbows at three fish per pound.
-Leader – Stocked Oct. 22 with 800 rainbows at three fish per pound.
-Molson – Stocked Oct. 22 with 1,000 rainbows at three fish per pound.
-Sidley – Stocked Oct. 20 with 7,000 rainbows at three fish per pound.
-Conconully Reservoir – Stocked Oct. 19 with 500 rainbows at 0.27 fish per pound; Oct. 16 with 500 rainbows at 0.27 fish per pound, and Oct. 13 with 500 rainbows at 0.27 fish per pound.
The department’s website does not show any recent plants in Ferry County.
