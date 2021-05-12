WENATCHEE – The Farmers Insurance 60-plus men’s slowpitch softball team placed second in the third division of a tournament May 8-9 in Wenatchee.
The first game was a 6.5-6 win over Jimmy Johns, Wenatchee. The game was a 6-6 tie; under tournament rules the visiting team got half a run, said manager Shirley Bowden.
Hitting – Mark Peter, 3-for-3; Chris Harlow, 2-for-3 with a triple; Ron Wilson, 2-for-3; Gary Lewis, 2-for-3; Jim Comin, 2-for-3, and Dennis O’Connor, 2-for-3.
In the second game, The Dutch from Yakima son, 19-12.
Hitting – Steve Monahan, 4-for-4 with two doubles; Chris Harlow, 3-for-3 with a double; Paul Palumbo, 3-for-4; Ron Wilson, 2-for-3 with a double, and Mike Tews, 2-for-3.
Farmers dropped its third Saturday game, with Jimmy Johns prevailing 7-3.
Hitting – Chris Harlow, 3-for-3 with a double and a triple; Dave Reid, 2-for-2, and Mark Peter, 2-for-3.
On Sunday, Farmers met The Dutch twice. Dutch won the first, 23-12.
Hitting – Steve Monahan, 3-for-3, two doubles; Chris Harlow, 2-for-3, double; Cim Comin, 2-for-3, double.
Farmers lost in the championship, with The Dutch winning 16-4.
Hitting – Gary Lewis, 2-for-2; Jim Comin, 2-for-2.
Others playing in the tournament were Larry Witt, Mike Knowlton, Dale Linklater and Darrell Stanley.
