WINTRHOP — Two local teams played in a senior softball tournament in Winthrop two weekends ago. The Farmers and Wenatchee Merchants both ended with a 4-2 record.
On Saturday, the Merchants beat the Farmers 22-18 after scoring 7 runs in the top of the open inning (the last inning with unlimited scoring). Sunday, they returned the favor and scored 10 in the top of the open inning, winning 23-13. Hitting well for the Farmers in this game were pitcher Gary Lewis, 4-4 with a triple; Jim Comin, 4-4; Don Maples, 3-3; Larry Witt, 4-5; Mark Peter, 4-5 with two doubles; and Kristi Marchand, 3-3.
In the Saturday game, leading hitters were Edwin Marchand, 4-4 with a double and triple; Larry Witt, 3-4; Mark Peter, 3-4; and Gary Lewis, 3-4.
The Farmers beat Paddy’s – from Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – 17-5, with leading hitters being Edwin Marchand, 4-4; Mark Peter, 3-3 with a double; Dennis O’Conner, 3-4 with a triple and a double; and Dale Linklater, 2-3.
On Saturday, when the two local teams played, North Country Pub beat Farmers 19-14. On Sunday, Farmers won 19-13. The Saturday leading hitters for the Farmers were Edwin Marchand, 3-3 with three doubles; Mark Peter, 3-3; and Jim Comin, 3-3. Leading hitters for NC Pub were Paul Palumbo, 3-3 with a double and triple; Mark Brakken, 3-3; Mike Knowlten, 3-3; Al Camp, 3-3; Ron Wilson, 2-3; and Darrel Stanley, 2-2.
Sundays leading hitters, for the Farmers, were Dale Linklater, 3-3; Don Maples, 3-3; Chris Harlow, 3-4; and Kristi Marchand with a homerun. For NC Pub, Mark Brakken, 3-3 with a homerun and double, and Ron Wilson, 3-4.
Also on Sunday, the Farmers beat Paddy’s, 18-9. Leading hitters were Mark Peter, 4-4 with two doubles and two triples; Gary Lewis, 4-4 with a double and triple; and Jim Comin, 3-3.
The NC Pub team started the tournament with a 13-8 win over Paddy’s. Leading hitters were Ron Wilson, 3-3; Terry Pelton, 2-3; Paul Palumbo, 2-3 with a triple and double; Mark Brakken, 2-3 with a homerun; and Craig Macodangdang, 2-3.
Their second game was a 16-11 loss to the Wenatchee Merchants. The leading hitters were Terry Pelton, 3-3; Ron Wilson, 3-3; and Mike Knowlton, 3-3. Their last tournament game was a 24-19 loss to Paddy’s with the leading hitters being Mark Brakken, 4-4 with two homeruns and a double; Ron Wilson, 3-4; Joe Harris, 3-4 with a double; and Les Hain, 2-3.
This story and its statistics were submitted by Shirley Bowden.
