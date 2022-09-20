WINTRHOP — Two local teams played in a senior softball tournament in Winthrop two weekends ago. The Farmers and Wenatchee Merchants both ended with a 4-2 record.

On Saturday, the Merchants beat the Farmers 22-18 after scoring 7 runs in the top of the open inning (the last inning with unlimited scoring). Sunday, they returned the favor and scored 10 in the top of the open inning, winning 23-13. Hitting well for the Farmers in this game were pitcher Gary Lewis, 4-4 with a triple; Jim Comin, 4-4; Don Maples, 3-3; Larry Witt, 4-5; Mark Peter, 4-5 with two doubles; and Kristi Marchand, 3-3.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.