Okanogan Valley team drops close regional title game
PUYALLUP - The Okanogan Valley Farmers won the 14U state Babe Ruth championship in Puyallup, then traveled to Coos Bay, Ore., to compete in the Western U.S. Regional Championships.
On the line there was an opportunity to go to the Babe Ruth World Series in Iowa in August, said coach Steve Brown.
Most of the players are from Okanogan County, although a couple are from Spokane.
Farmers played the Puyallup Blue Jays in a best-of-three series at the state tournament, dropping the first game 8-7 because of too many errors and too many walks, which ultimately led to most of the Blue Jays’ runs, said Brown.
“In the second game we hit the ball really well and got up 12-2 at one point before walks and errors again hurt us,” he said. “We were able to scratch out a 13-10 win to force a third game the following day for the championship.”
Farmers players “came ready to play the next day,” he said.
Carter Kuchenbuch hit well all weekend and didn’t slow down in game three. The outfield has some of the best 14U outfielders in the state in Remington Paz, Brennan Smith and Grant Baker, and ran down every ball hit by the Blue Jays, said Brown.
The infield, with Kuchenbuch, Lucien Paz, Brayden Meyer and Quincy Scott is just as solid, said the coach.
Baker, Scott, Paz and Kuchenbuch pitched in the first two games but, because of pitch count limitations and rules, they were unable to pitch the following day.
Damon Alumbaugh went 6 2/3 innings in game three, “which was huge for us since we were running low on pitchers,” said Brown. “The last inning of game three was big for us. Alumbaugh only had 11 pitches left before he hit his max. He was able to get a ground ball on the first hitter for an out, a line drive hit behind second base and an amazing diving catch made by Meyer for out No. 2.”
That completed Alumbaugh’s pitch count, so the Farmers brought in Wyatt Egbert, who hadn’t pitched all year.
“The kid he faced had pulled the ball all weekend so we had a shift on, he hit a line drive right behind second base, Meyer was there to make the catch and the final out of the game for us to win the championship, 5-2,” said Brown.
At the regional tournament, Farmers competed against teams from around the Pacific Northwest. In their pool, they defeated the host team.
“We started out behind, 1-3, but after Oregon Coast removed their starting pitcher we started hitting them and our pitchers held them; final was 21-3,” said manager Roy Baker. “The second game was against The Dalles and we jumped out to a 4-0 lead but allowed them back in it; they tied us at four and we stayed tied until the 10th inning.”
Farmers brought in two more runs and held The Dalles to win, 6-4.
In the final game of pool play, Farmers met Centerfield Mudcats. The winner would go to the semifinals and have a bye.
The Mudcats jumped out to a 1-4 lead, but Farmers kept grinding away and took a 6-4 lead in the fourth. The opponent pulled its first pitcher and Farmers jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the sixth and held on in the bottom for another win.
Farmers’ first game in bracket play was against the Centerfield Roosters, whose crowd crowed for them, said Roy Baker.
The Roosters’ pitcher threw a complete no hitter, but their third baseman made two errors in the bottom of the seventh that allowed the Farmers to win, 1-0, and advance to the championship game against Sandy, Ore.
“We came within a few runs of going to the World Series in Iowa,” Baker said. “Sandy took a 3-0 lead but we fought back and scored two, but then they tacked on two more and we couldn’t plate any more runs.”
He said he’s proud of how a team of boys who usually are competitors during the school season can come together, play only five games together - most of their competition played 40-70 games together - and come within a few runs of going to the Babe Ruth World Series.
“Each of these fine young men represented our area well,” he said. “Look forward to what the future holds for baseball from the valley.”
Team members are Damon Alumbaugh, Grant Baker, Wyatt Egbert, Colby Jessup, Carter Kuchenbuch, Brayden Meyer, Jackson Mott, Lucien Paz, Remington Paz, Jace Riggan, Quincy Scott, Brennan Smith and Isaiah Spangler.
