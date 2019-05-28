Bears, Raiders fall in 2B
YAKIMA - Almira/Coulee-Hartline’s fastpitch softball team won its second straight state 1B championship with a 2-1 victory over the Colton Wildcats on May 25 at Gateway Sports Complex.
The Warriors (25-1) opened the eight-team state tournament with a 17-0 blasting of Taholah in the quarterfinals and 6-2 over Inchelium in the semifinals on May 24.
On May 25, Inchelium eliminated Wishkah Valley 11-1 in the consolation semifinals and then topped Pomeroy, 6-2, in the game for third and fourth places.
The Warriors used a triple by Makenna Oliver to score Callie Pinar and Oshun Parrish in the bottom of the third to take a 2-0 lead over the Wildcats (19-5).
Colton scored a run in the fourth on an ACH error.
ACH finished with three hits and an error to Colton’s six hits and no errors.
The Warriors’ Sarah Bradshaw went seven innings, walking one and giving up no earned runs while spreading out six hits.
The Wildcats’ Emily Schultheis struck out five, walked one and gave up three hits and two earned runs in six innings.
ACH seniors include Sarah Bradshaw, Mikayla Rushton, Gabi Isaak and Sydney Cook.
The team included seven freshmen, three sophomores and two juniors.
ACH (2) - Parrish R, BB; Oliver 1-3, 2RBI, 3B; Bradshaw HBP; G. Isaak HBP; Correia 1-3; M. Isaak 1-2; Pinar R.
ACH tops Taholah
Against Taholah, ACH got the game in hand fast with six runs in the first and 11 in the third before the game was called in the third inning.
The Warriors finished with 11 hits and no errors to Taholah with one hit and five errors.
Sarah Bradshaw led the way with a double, triple and pitching two innings with five strikeouts and no walks.
Makenna Oliver pitched the final inning.
ACH (17) - Parish 2R, 2BB, SB; Oliver R; Bradshaw 2-3, 3R, 2RBI, 2B, 3B; G. Isaak 1-1, 2R, 2RBI, BB, 2B; Correia 1-2, R, BB; Rushton 1-1, 3R, RBI, 2BB, 3B; Cook 1-2, R, 2RBI, BB; M. Isaak 2-2, R, 2RBI, HBP; Pinar 3-3, R, 3RBI; Syth 2R.
ACH, Inchelium square off
In the state semifinals, ACH met a familiar nemesis, Inchelium. Both teams played in the Northeast 1B League.
On the season, ACH finished 3-1 in four meetings against Inchelium that included a 6-2 state victory Friday to reach the championship game.
The Warriors inched ahead with one run in the fifth and another in the sixth before a four-run seventh.
Inchelium responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Warriors finished with six hits and two errors to the Hornets’ three hits and six errors.
ACH’s Sarah Bradshaw struck out six, walked one and gave up three hits and no earned runs.
Inchelium’s Meika Heath struck out nine, walked two and gave up six hits and one earned run.
Inchelium graduates two - Meika Heath and Cloey Simpson - but will include seven seniors next season.
ACH (6) - Oliver 1-2, 2R, 2BB; Bradshaw 1-4, R; G. Isaak 1-4, R, RBI, 2B; Correia 1-4, 2RBI; Rushton 2-4, R, 2B; M. Isaak R.
Inchelium (2) - Desautel R, SB; A. Simpson 1-3, R, RBI, 1B; Kholer 1-3; Erickson 1-3, R; Ford BB.
Inchelium 6, Pomeroy 2
Inchelium finished third in state 1B for the second straight year with a 6-2 win over Pomeroy on Saturday.
The Hornets (15-8) led 2-0 after three innings before the Pirates (19-7) tied the game in the top of the fourth.
Inchelium put the game away with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and another pair in the fifth.
The Hornets opened state crushing Naselle 18-5 behind home runs by Amaya Simpson and Sammi Stensgar.
After falling to ACH in the semis, Inchelium won a loser-out game 11-1 over Wishkah Valley, keyed by three triples by Rylee Desautel, to set up the game against the Pirates.
Meika Heath struck out 13 over seven innings.
Sammi Stensgar drove in two runs.
Inchelium finished with eight hits and one error to Pomeroy’s five hits and two errors.
Bears, Raiders fall
YAKIMA - Brewster and Lake Roosevelt softball teams did not place in the 16-team state 2B tournament May 24-25 at Gateway Sports Complex.
State opened with a Round of 16 on May 24 with eventual fourth-place finisher Chewelah (18-10) topping Brewster (19-7), 13-7, and eventual state champion Adna (25-2) beating Lake Roosevelt (20-4), 12-2.
Brewster (7) - V. Sanchez 2R, BB, HBP; Mic. Kelpman 1-3, R, BB; Wulf 1-4, R, 3RBI, 2B; Emigh 2-4, R; C. Sanchez 3-4, R, RBI, 2B; Mik. Kelpman BB, SB; Boesel R, BB, SB; Stam 1-4, 2B; Kelly 1-4, SB.
Lake Roosevelt (2) - Reyes R, BB, HBP, SB; Toulou 1-2, SB; Marchand RBI; Ludwig 1-2; Clark R.
The losses put Brewster and Lake Roosevelt into the consolation bracket on Friday.
The Bears stayed alive with a 13-11 win over Liberty Christian (17-9) while Toledo eliminated the Raiders, 16-1.
Brewster (13) - V. Sanchez 2-4, 3R, 2RBI, BB. 3SB; Mic. Kelpman 1-5, R, 2RBI; Wulf 2-5, RBI; Emigh 3-5, 2R, RBI, SB; C. Sanchez 2-5, R, SB; Mik. Kelpman 2-3, 2R, 2BB, SB; Kelly 1-5, RBI; Stam 3-4, 2R, 2RBI; Boesel 2-4, 2R, RBI.
Northwest Christian School from Colbert, which finished third in state, knocked out Brewster, 12-1 on Saturday.
Brewster (1) - V. Sanchez 1-2, BB, 2B; Mik. Kelpman 1-2, R, 2B; Boesel 1-2, RBI.
