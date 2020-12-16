WINTHROP – Fat biking provides a fun way to get exercise in winter, according to the Okanogan County Tourism Council.
Fat bikes are specially made bicycles that accommodate ultra-wide tires that can be run at very low pressure, said the council. The combination of very wide tires and less than 10n pounds of pressure allows fat bikes to roll over soft, slippery surfaces like snow.
Fat bikes are one of the fastest-growing segments of the bicycle industry and provide a great way for cyclists to stay in shape during the winter season, the council noted.
“Simply bundle up like you would for skiing and get out and ride,” said the council. “No waxing required, and for the passionate cross country skier, it provides another way to cross-train.”
Fat bikes are available to rent.
