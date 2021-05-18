OMAK – Joe Feddersen had the high score in pinochle play May 11 at the Okanogan Eagles.
He scored 9,350.
Others with high scores were Alvin Wadkins, 8,550; Debbie Nuehring, 7,970, and Boyd Walton, 7,920.
Partners with 300 pinochle were Lisa Turner and Boyd Walton; Pat Byrd and Mike Serles; Dee Tarnowski and Roy Gleason; Ida Laurie and Dee Tarnowski, and Debbie Nuehring and George Dunckel.
Bill Bruton and Vicki Harlan had an around the horn.
