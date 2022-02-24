OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking public feedback on a draft 10-year recreation strategy for lands that it manages.
Comments are welcome through 5 p.m. Feb. 28, said the department, which manages more than a million acres of land and more than 450 water access areas in Washington.
Director Kelly Susewind said the department is looking for comments on the draft strategy from people who enjoy all types of recreation, including hunting, fishing, trapping, shellfish harvesting, camping, mountain biking, hiking, birding, wildlife photography, water sports, horseback riding, cross country skiing, snowshoeing, target shooting and more.
The draft plan and associated environmental documents are at https://wdfw.wa.gov/licenses/environmental/sepa/open-comments.
Feedback may be made through the department’s online comment portal, by emailing 10YearRecStrategy@PublicInput.com or by mailing to Lisa Wood, SEPA/NEPA Coordinator, WDFW Habitat Program, Protection Division, P.O. Box 43200, Olympia, WA 98504.
The department will host an online public meeting via Zoom from 10:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.