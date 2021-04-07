SPOKANE VALLEY – Valley Christian High School boys and girls placed first at their home track and field meet April 1.
The boys scored 149.5 and the girls 152 at the District 7 1B league meet.
Republic boys placed third with 59.5 points. Curlew was sixth with 41 and Inchelium ninth with 4.5.
On the girls’ side, Republic placed third with 74.5 points, Inchelium was seventh with 27.5 and Curlew was eighth with three.
Boys
100 meters – 5 (tie), Isaac Hoslie, Inchelium, and Damon Hoyt, Inchelium, 12.98 (personal record for Hoyt). 7, Zach Buffer, Republic, 13.45 (PR).10, Connor McElheran, Curlew, 18.67.
200 meters – 2, Jesse Beauchamp, Republic, 25.75 (PR).
400 meters – 1, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 59.38 (PR).
800 meters – 1, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 2:18.64. 6, Connor McElheran, Curlew, 2:56.92 (PR).
1,600 meters – 2, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 5:10.9. 10, Connor McElheran, Curlew, 6:37.96 (PR).
300 hurdles – 1, Jesse Beauchamp, Republic, 47.98 (PR).
Shot put – 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 38-00 (PR). 4, Damon Hoyt, Republic, 29-04.5 (PR). 5, Vincent Carrillo, Republic, 28-10 (PR).
Discus – 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 105-02.75 (PR). 7, Zach Buffer, Republic, 68-05.5 (PR). 8, Vincent Carrillo, Republic, 67-07.5. 9, Damon Hoyt, Republic, 66-03.
Javelin – 8, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 82-02 (PR). 9, Damon Hoyt, Republic, 79-09 (PR). 14, Zach Buffer, Republic, 64-04. 15, Vincent Carrillo, Republic, 63-08 (PR).
Long jump – 2, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 16-10 (PR).
Triple jump – 3, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 32-02 (PR).
Girls
100 meters – 5, Liberty Woolley, Republic, 15.05. 6, Isabelle Bineau, Curlew, 15.58. 11, Erin Olson, Curlew, 16.47 (PR).
200 meters – 5, Isabelle Bineau, Curlew, 33.27 (PR).
800 meters – 1, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 2:54.43 (PR). 2, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 3:06.62 (PR). 3, Emma Reiss, Curlew, 3:10.52. 5, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 3:33.04 (PR).
1,600 meters – 1, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 6:12.62. 2, Emma Reiss, Curlew, 7:12.59. 5, Courtney Starr, Republic, 7:18.99. 6, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 7:43.59 (PR).
3,200 – 1, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 14:12.0 (PR). 2, Courtney Starr, Republic, 15:07.0.
4x100 relay – 1, Republic, 1:00.94 (Natalie Kersten, Sarah McGaffey, Liberty Woolley, Kayla Tonasket).
Shot put – 11, Gracey Shook, Republic, 20-09.5 (PR). 12, Kayla Ladiges, Curlew, 20-07.5 (PR). 16, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 19-00.5 (PR).
Discus – 9, Peyton Booher, Republic, 47-0 (PR). 11, Gracey Shook, Republic, 44-0 (PR).
Javelin – 4, Liberty Woolley, Republic, 64-02 (PR). 8, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 56-03 (PR). 11, Kayla Ladiges, Curlew, 53-07 (PR). 12, Peyton Booher, Republic, 53-04 (PR). 14, Erin Olson, Curlew, 48-0 (PR).
High jump – 2, Lindsey Short, Republic, 4-06.0.
Long jump – 4 (tie), Liberty Wooley, Republic, and Shanelle Dorris, Wellpinit, 12-00 (PR for both). 6, Lindsey Short, Republic, 11-03.5 (PR). 12, Peyton Booher, Republic, 10-01 (PR).
Valley Christian Jamboree
Republic High School boys finished second and the girls were fourth in team standings at the Valley Christian track and field jamboree March 25 in Spokane Valley.
Republic boys scored 58 and the girls finished with 40.
Inchelium was 11th on the boys’ side with 10 points, while Curlew girls scored 33 to come in fifth.
Boys
100 meters – 1 (tie) Pilot Weishaar, Odessa, and Jesse Beauchamp, Republic, 12.3 (both personal records). 4, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 12.7 (PR). 7, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium (PR). 11, Connor McElheran, Curlew, 14.4 (PR).
400 meters – 2, Isaac Hoskie, Inchelium, 59.8.
1,600 meters – 1, Korbin Forsman, Republic, 5:13.0.
300 hurdles – 1, Jesse Beauchamp, Republic, 49.0.
Shot put – 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 37-8.5. 12, Damon Hoyt, Republic, 18-3.
Discus – 1, Trace Fletcher, Republic, 104-7.75. 5, Damon Hoyt, Republic, 73-8.5 (PR). 8, Vincent Carrillo, Republic, 67-11.5 (PR).
Javelin – 9, Zach Buffer, Republic, 84-1 (PR). 17, Connor McElheran, Curlew, 51-0.
Girls
100 meters – 5, Liberty Woolley, Republic, 14.0 (PR). 6, Natalie Kersten, Republic, 14.0 (PR). 14, Isabelle Bineau, Curlew, 15.6 (PR). 18, Mea Jess, Curlew, 16.4 (PR).
200 meters – 9, Erin Olson, Curlew, 35.1 (PR).
1,600 meters – 1, Sarah McGaffey, Republic, 6:11.2 (PR). 5, Courtney Starr, Republic, 7:09.0. 8, Natalie Kersten, Republic, 7:22.6 (PR).
3,200 meters – 1, Melanie Bineau, Curlew, 14:26.3. 3, Emma Reiss, Curlew, 15:32.3.
SMR (100-100-200-400) – 2, Republic, 2:18.2 (Liberty Woolley, Courtney Starr, Kayla Tonasket, Sarah McGaffey).
DMR (1,200-400-800-1,600) – 1, Curlew, 17:23.0 (Mea Jess, Isabelle Bineau, Melanie Bineau, Emma Reiss).
Shot put – 10, Kayla Ladiges, Curlew, 19-10.5. 13, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 17-11.
Javelin – 2, Clarissa Stensgar, Inchelium, 59-7. 6, Kayla Ladiges, Curlew, 44-4. 7, Erin Olson, Curlew, 42-5.
High jump – 1, Lindsey Short, Republic, 4-10 (PR).
