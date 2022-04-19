OKANOGAN – Okanogan and Omak FFA clubs plan to put a spin on the longstanding rivalry between the two schools with a Barnyard Brawl donkey basketball tournament on Saturday, April 23.
The event, in Okanogan’s Dawson Gym, starts at 6 p.m. Admission will be charged.
“This event is a collaboration between the Omak and Okanogan FFAs,” said an Omak FFA announcement.
Three games will be featured: Omak FFA vs. Okanogan FFA, Omak staff vs. Okanogan staff, and the fire department players vs. law enforcement.
Silent and dessert auctions are planned, with the former consisting of items donated by local businesses. All proceeds will go to the continued education about agriculture and the new generation of FFA members, the announcement said.
Concessions will be sold during the game by Okanogan FFA.
“There has been a longstanding sports rivalry between Omak and Okanogan, with the biggest event being the Backyard Brawl football game,” said the announcement. “With FFA we wanted to put a new twist on it. We hope to see you there to come and support and have a few laughs.”
The event’s mascot, Dolores, a mini donkey, “loves to get involved, but sadly she is too small to participate in the basketball tournament. Luckily, there are plenty of amazing steeds ready to take to the court on the 23rd,” the Omak group said.
