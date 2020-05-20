SALEM, Ore. - Dakota Fingar, an Okanogan High School graduate, played baseball this spring for Corban University.
The team got in 15 games before the season was cut short by coronavirus concerns.
Fingar, a 6-0 outfielder, is a junior this year at the Salem school. He plans to major in sports management, according to the university.
This spring, Corban started the season by dropping a game to Hope International on Jan. 31 and both games of a Feb. 1 doubleheader to The Master’s University in Santa Clarita, Calif. Finger went 1-for-4 with a run in the opener.
Finger had a double to score Nate Cantonwine in the first game of The Master’s series.
Corban came back with a win at Menlo on Feb. 7. Finger had three at-bats.
The Warriors notched a 4-2 win over Central Washington University on Feb. 14 at home. Finger hit a two-run homer that also scored teammate Kairos Torres-Umi.
In the second game of the doubleheader, Fingar blasted his second homer of the day in the Warriors’ 6-5 victory over Central.
The next day, Corban lost to Central. Finger got up to bat once.
Corban split with College of Idaho on Feb. 21, and split again on Feb. 22, winning the day’s first game 4-3 but dropping the nightcap 3-1.
Fingar scored the Warriors’ lone run on a single from Maxwell Jeffrey in the second game.
In the final games of the shortened season, Corban split with the University of British Columbia on March 7, with Fingar scoring twice - one of them a home run - in the first game and getting an RBI.
The next day, the Warriors came from behind to beat UBC, 4-3.
Fingar had four at-bats, with two runs and an RBI.
The Thunderbirds went out to an early 1-0 lead, but Fingar tied the score in the third with a missile over the centerfield fence.
Later in the game, after a half-hour rain delay, Fingar crossed home on an error.
He finished the game 4-for-4, just a triple shy of batting the cycle.
UBC came back in the second game, winning 7-2.
Fingar had a batting average of .229 before the season was cut short.
During his freshman year for the Warriors, he played 15 games, batted .208 and scored four runs. He stole two bases.
The team finished three victories shy of a program record in wins and just two games away from an appearance at the NAIA National Tournament.
The next year, the Warriors went to the NAIA West Tournament.
Fingar played in 10 games, scored one run and had two steals.
Corban plays in the Cascade Collegiate Conference.
Fingar is a 2017 graduate of Okanogan High School. His parents are Jodi and Craig.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.