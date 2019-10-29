Johnson was a very avid fisherman
Christian “Chris” Johnson was a woolly bugger of a man.
I know.
We were both in the Okanogan Valley Fly Club.
Chris, an avid fisherman and even more zealous big-fish storyteller, passed away at age 55 on Oct. 3 after being severely burned in a Sept. 1 fire on Spring Coulee southwest of Okanogan.
“A man that loves to fish,” his wife, Pam, said at her husband’s memorial service Oct. 24 at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex. “Compassionate, selfless, kind, generous, caring, humble,” she said. “Always ready to help someone. Believes in giving back to his community and volunteering. Family and friends are important to him. And did I say he loves to fish?”
There was a lot to like about Christian.
He served in the military –22 years in the Army (some of that was in Iraq) and National Guard. He was an infantry man with the 82nd Airborne (when I was in the service, they were also known as Rangers).
Christian also was a volunteer with the Okanogan Fire Department, being an assistant chief, and belonged to the American Legion and wildlife groups.
There were many sides to Christian, as shown by the many differing groups attending the funeral. A table for writing memories to the family include more than a half-dozen titles representing his many interests.
Christian was built well-rounded, both in stature and background, making him the perfect firefighter (and building inspector), able to see situations from several viewpoints.
But fishing was a passion.
Whether it was a short jaunt to the Oak Street bridge in an attempt to land a big fish (a trip to the Chevron for sustaining vittles was always included), or a longer jaunt, to say Alaska for a try at even larger fish, he loved to fish.
At monthly county fly club meetings, he’d bring bottled beer (he shared, too!). When we got to telling stories of our fishing adventures, he’d join in with some great tales.
“I will truly miss his many stories of fishing, his trips to Alaska, and the advice whenever a building question came up that needed clarity,” wrote Greg Bennett, longtime fly club president. “You were a great soul and friend. RIP brother.”
“So sorry for all our loss but especially to his family,” wrote Dan Boettger. “He was a protector in so many ways. A dear friend and flyfisher. His love for those that surrounded him and the activities he enjoyed will be missed.”
Fellow Okanogan firefighter, truck driver and chaplain Chris Warren said in the invocation that “Christian was the kind of guy that was selfless and gave himself to his family, to his friends and to his community. He also just had a lot of fun. Chris lived life to the fullest and had a lot of hobbies, and each of them he was passionate about.
“When we say he was a fanatic about fishing, that is an understatement.”
Christian liked to eat, too.
Along those lines, the Omak Elks Lodge will have a spaghetti dinner and auction at 6 p.m. Nov. 23 at the lodge, 110 S. Ash St., to honor Johnson’s memory. Admission is by donation.
The event includes an auction. Donated auction items and baked goods are sought. Donations may be arranged by contacting Donna Dahlquist, 509-557-2192.
Always remember, Christian was well rounded (the better to hug him).
He was a lot like a woolly bugger - the top, best pattern to have in any fly box.
Al Camp is sports editor of The Chronicle. Contact him at sports@omakchronicle.com.
