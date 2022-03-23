OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife reopened most of its facilities to the public starting as of March 21.
“When we closed our offices and hatcheries to the public in March 2020 due to the pandemic, I hoped we’d reopen a few months later – obviously that didn’t happen,” said Kelly Susewind, department director. “Here we are two years later, having adapted to provide our services virtually, and we are so excited to be able to serve you in person again.”
The reopening includes the department’s headquarters at the Natural Resources Building in Olympia and some fish hatcheries and regional office spaces. Regional customer service staff will be available for walk-in service from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and also will be available by phone and email.
Locally, the Region 2 office is in Ephrata, 509-754-4624 or TeamEphrata@dfw.wa.gov.
Staff will continue to wear masks while providing customer service, and the public is encouraged to wear a mask, said Susewind.
Recreational licenses may be purchased by phone at 866-246-9453 or online through the department’s website. The agency’s public meetings will continue to be virtual, with hybrid options tentatively planned for later in 2022, the department said.
