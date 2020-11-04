Commission amends target shooting amendment
OLYMPIA – The state Fish and Wildlife Commission approved the Department of Fish and Wildlife’s strategic plan, a target shooting rule update and three land transactions during its Oct. 23-24 meeting.
Departmental awards also were given.
The strategic plan is designed to address conservation challenges, engage communities through recreation and stewardship, deliver science that informs Washington’s most pressing fish and wildlife questions, and move the department toward operational and environmental excellence, said a commission announcement.
The plan will be revisited every two years or more frequently. The commission requested quarterly updates to monitor and support its implementation.
Amendments were made to the Washington Administrative Code covering firearms and target practice on department lands. The revised target shooting rule will go into effect Jan. 1, 2021, and provides more direction to target shooters to increase safe practices, such as requiring a backstop.
With the commission’s approval, three wildlife areas will also add acreage through several land transactions:
-The Big Bend Wildlife Area in Douglas County will expand by 1,365 acres by transferring property owned by the Department of Natural Resources to the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
-The commission approved purchase of 112 acres in Thurston County near the Scatter Creek Wildlife Area that includes critical habitat for the endangered Oregon spotted frog.
-Chehalis Wildlife Area will expand with the approved purchase of 88.5 acres in Grays Harbor County. The property contains 10 acres of wetland habitat and 2,100 feet of shoreline on Vance Creek, which supports bull trout, coho salmon, Chinook salmon and Olympic mudminnow.
The commission also helped recognize seven departmental award recipients who work to support the fish, wildlife and people of Washington.
The organization of the year award went to Ducks Unlimited’s Pacific Northwest field office. In the last year, the group’s work realized significant improvements at Leque Island in Puget Sound, Elk River near Westport, Columbia River Basin near Moses Lake and Giffin Lake near Sunnyside.
Landowner of the year went to brothers Mark and Gary Bailey. The eastern Washington small forest landowners have partnered with the department for more than 30 years to provide quality fish and wildlife habitat, hunter access and hunter mentorship opportunities on their privately owned lands.
The Terry Hoffer memorial firearm safety award went to hunter education instructor Marty Kotske, who has worked for 15 years to further hunting safety and education including the instruction of more than 300 new hunters in Puyallup.
Two individuals were also honored as volunteers of the year: Rachel Voss of the Mule Deer Foundation and Jim Terry, who has worked alongside department staff to support the recovery of struggling local species.
Director Kelly Susewind recognized community member Terry Williams with a director’s Award for Williams’ work to build collaborative forums with tribes, utilities, governments and communities to tackle tough fisheries and natural resource issues.
Commissioners heard comments from the public on proposed changes to its grazing policy on department-managed lands. The department uses grazing to achieve management and community goals in ways that maintain healthy habitat for fish and wildlife.
More discussion is planned during the commission’s November meeting.
The Oct. 24 meeting concluded with a briefing from department staff and a representative from the Colville Confederated Tribes on two joint efforts: The status of salmon and steelhead reintroduction into the blocked area above Chief Joseph Dam and northern pike suppression on Lake Roosevelt.
