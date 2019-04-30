Orchards in Bloom start

The front of the pack at this year's Orchards in Bloom 10K and half-marathon included several winners. At far left, Carter Timm (963) won the men's 10K run. At far right, Troy Robeck (2323) won the men's half-marathon. Squeezed in between are Jody Evans (917), who won the women's overall 10K title, and Evan Porter (950), who was second overall in the 10K.
Randy Smith (954) gives a thumbs up sign at the start of the Orchards in Bloom 10K and half-marathon on April 27. Smith, 58, won the men's 50-59 title.

OMAK - There were lots of activities last weekend, including the state's general fish opener and Orchards in Bloom half-marathon and 10K runs on Saturday.

Carter Timm won the men’s 10K in 42 minutes, 39 seconds.

Jody Evans won the women’s 10K (45:32).

Troy Robeck won the men’s half marathon (1:34.42).

Vicky Douxmont won the women’s half marathon (1:43:42).

Full results can be found online on Facebook at Omak Fitness Four Life or https://www.rmraces.live/. The group put on the races as a fundraiser.

Meanwhile, area lakes were surrounded by area anglers over the weekend.

The Cate family from Omak shows off their string of fish at Conconully Lake. They include (from left) Logan, Talon, Alex and Kayden of Omak.
Addison Lisenbey, 7, Omak, caught this lunker in Conconully Lake.

Conconully Trout Derby Winners

Youth

1, Lila Treet, two pounds, two ounces

2, Ryann Park, one pound, 15.6 ounces

3, Kayden Cate, one pound, 14.8 ounces

Adult

1, Alex Cate, two pounds, 15 ounces

2, Mike Baggett, two pounds, seven ounces

3, Sean Nielen, two pounds, six ounces

