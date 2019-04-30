Anglers succeed in the Conconullies
OMAK - There were lots of activities last weekend, including the state's general fish opener and Orchards in Bloom half-marathon and 10K runs on Saturday.
Carter Timm won the men’s 10K in 42 minutes, 39 seconds.
Jody Evans won the women’s 10K (45:32).
Troy Robeck won the men’s half marathon (1:34.42).
Vicky Douxmont won the women’s half marathon (1:43:42).
Full results can be found online on Facebook at Omak Fitness Four Life or https://www.rmraces.live/. The group put on the races as a fundraiser.
Meanwhile, area lakes were surrounded by area anglers over the weekend.
Conconully Trout Derby Winners
Youth
1, Lila Treet, two pounds, two ounces
2, Ryann Park, one pound, 15.6 ounces
3, Kayden Cate, one pound, 14.8 ounces
Adult
1, Alex Cate, two pounds, 15 ounces
2, Mike Baggett, two pounds, seven ounces
3, Sean Nielen, two pounds, six ounces
