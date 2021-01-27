TONASKET – Don Fisher and Matt Deebach led all shooters at a Jan. 17 Oroville-Tonasket Gun Club competition at the Tonasket Gun Club.
Scores were:
16 yards – Don Fisher, Matt Deebach, 25; Rick Lind, Deven Sprague, 24; Robert McDaniel, Andy Gasho, Doug McMillan, Jerry Asmussen, 23; Vern Cole, Blake Rise, Jordan Montanye, 21; Lyle Sattler, Aaron Baldwin, 20; Josh McDaniel, 19; Paul Schwilke, 18; Jeff McMillan, 17; James Gasho, 16; Krissy Call, 15; Tom Deebach, Josh Brazil, Randy Bresztyenszky, 14; Cheyanne Hensen, 12; Jessi Hatch, 10.
Handicap – Josh McDaniel, 23; Jerry Asmussen, Jordan Montanye, Rick Lind; 22; Matt Deebach, 21; Doug McMillan, 20; Aaron Baldwin, 19; Deven Sprague, 16; Tom Deebach, 14; Jessi Hatch, 11; Cheyanne Hensen, 9.
Great weather prevailed Jan. 10 for the second week of the Spokesman-Review Inland Northwest Trapshoot competition, with Lyle Sattler and Noah Olmstead leading 16-yard shooters from the Oroville-Tonasket Gun Club.
“The weather was warm and cloudy, and (we) had a good shooter turnout,” said spokeswoman Linda Schwilke.
16-yard – Lyle Sattler, Noah Olmstead, 25; Josh McDaniel, Brenden Asmussen, 24; Andy Gasho, Rick Lind, Doug McMillan, 22; Blake Rise, Deven Sprague, Logan Payne, 21; Robert McDaniel, Jordan Montanye, 20; Ken Chapman, Aaron Baldwin, Don Fisher, Chuck Gavin, Jerry Asmussen, 19; Paul Schwilke, Vern Cole, 18; Jessi Hatch, Randy Bresztyenszky, 17; Krissy Call, 16; Jeff McMillan, 15; Mel Marchese, 13.
Handicap – Josh McDaniel, Rick Lind, 23; Jerry Asmussen, 22; Don Fisher, Brenden Asmussen, 21; Aaron Baldwin, 20; Jordan Montanye, Doug McMillan, Deven Sprague, 19; Noah Olmstead, 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.