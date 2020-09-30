NESPELEM – No fishing is allowed from, on or within the Chief Joseph Hatchery ladder or near the hatchery holding facility, the Colville Confederated Tribes have announced.
Fish that enter the ladder are used for brood stock and distribution to members.
“Fishing within the hatchery boundary disturbs and harasses fish entering the hatchery ladder while in the holding areas,” said a tribal announcement.
People caught fishing in the prohibited area may be fined for trespassing and fishing in an enclosed area. Jail time of 90 days also could be imposed, said the tribe.
Anyone who sees someone fishing in a prohibited area is asked to call 800-551-5800.
