OLYMPIA – The statewide lowland lakes fishing season opens Saturday, April 23, with millions of trout stocked into hundreds of lakes.
Anglers can seek other species as well in both lakes and streams.
“I’m expecting another strong year for trout fishing and participation, and we're also planting some bigger trout in time for the opener,”" said Steve Caromile, inland fish manager with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife. “Washington has one of the biggest fish hatchery systems in the world, allowing us to produce millions of fish each year.”
Hatchery staff have been busy planting around 2.1 million catchable-size rainbow trout averaging two to 2.5 fish per pound. More than 147,000 “jumbo” rainbow trout averaging one pound or more are destined for some lakes.
More than 12.4 million fingerling and fry - 10 to 600 fish per pound in size - were planted two years ago, with some of those still swimming around but now larger, say officials. Nearly 1.5 million trout were stocked in 2021 of 2.6 to 10 fish per pound in size.
According to the department, during the past 30 days, Spectacle Lake was planted with 1,280 tiger trout April 5, 1,862 tiger trout April 4, 1,158 tiger trout March 30 and 1,088 tiger trout March 28.
Other area lakes also were stocked recently.
Opening day also marks the beginning of the annual statewide trout derby, with thousands of prizes up for grabs for catching a tagged trout in lakes across Washington.
For more on fishing prospects in Okanogan and Ferry counties, northern Douglas County and the Colville Indian Reservation, see The Chronicle’s Fishrapper publication. Fishrapper was included with the April 13 newspaper, but also can be picked up at The Chronicle’s office, 618 Okoma Drive, Omak, and from various advertisers.
