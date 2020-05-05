OLYMPIA – General fishing opens today, May 5, as did boat ramps, public access to wildlife areas and hunting.
The governor’s decision last week to east some coronavirus closures led to the opener. Fishing season had been scheduled to open April 25.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife facilities will be open for day use only in an effort to keep people safe from coronavirus.
Washington State Parks and the Department of Natural Resources also reopened their lands.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife urges people to check on open areas, since many local, tribal and federal lands may still be closed.
Day trips close to home are urged, as is continued social distancing. If a site is crowded, the department suggests go somewhere else or return at a different time.
“Recreating with people outside of your household can expose you and others to virus transmission,” said the department. “The safest action at this time is to stay with immediate household members only.”
Restroom services may be limited as workers reopen wildlife areas and water access sites. People should carry their own soap, water, hand sanitizer and toilet paper, and pack out what’s packed in, especially disposable gloves and masks.
“Enjoy the outdoors when healthy,” said the department. “If you have symptoms of fever, coughing or shortness of breath, stay home and enjoy the outdoors another day.”
When launching boats, do so one at a time to give others enough space to launch safely. Leave at least one parking space between vehicles, and do the same with boat trailers, said officials.
Intertidal shell fishing, pink shrimp and halibut fishing remain closed statewide, along with Marine Areas 1–4 for all fishing and shell fishing.
Department offices and fish hatcheries will stay closed to the public to keep staff healthy so they can continue to operate and complete essential functions.
All family fishing events, hunter education classes, outdoor workshops and other group activities are canceled until further notice. Camping and overnight accommodations on state lands remains closed until further notice.
No overnight moorage is allowed.
A Discover Pass is needed to park a vehicle at state recreation lands and water-access sites managed by Washington State Parks and Department of Natural Resources. That includes state parks, water-access points, heritage sites, wildlife and natural areas, DNR campgrounds, trails and trailheads, and all DNR-managed uplands.
A Discover Pass also is required on Department of Fish and Wildlife lands — including water access areas and wildlife areas — unless the occupant has a vehicle access pass that was issued when a hunting or fishing license was purchased.
Extensions and/or refunds will not be available on Discover Passes for the month-long state lands closure.
Some state lands could close again if there are issues with crowding or other COVID-19-related public safety concerns.
For open fisheries, people are advised consult the state fishing pamphlet or Fish Washington mobile app, plus the emergency rule changes website.
Many fishing locations at county and city parks remain closed, and beach access is closed in many areas.
The Columbia River is expected to be included in the waters that are returning to permanent rule on May 5. Any potential spring Chinook season will still go through the normal Columbia River Compact considerations in cooperation with Oregon, with any specific season information to be announced at a later date, said the Department of Fish and Wildlife.
The department’s staff will continue to stock the state’s lakes.
The annual statewide trout derby will begin at a later date.
For hunting, spring bear and turkey seasons open May 5 for local hunters.
Spring bear season runs until June 30. Current bear tag holders will receive an email from the department email address wildthing@dfw.wa.gov detailing changes to the season and permit holders’ options if they don’t want to hunt during the spring season.
Spring turkey season will end May 31, as originally scheduled.
Those who cannot hunt close to home can get a refund or point restoration. Refund requests must be submitted by 4:45 p.m. May 15. Spring bear season refunds and/or point restoration requests must be submitted by 4:45 p.m. June 30.
Information is available at 360–902–2515 or wildthing@dfw.wa.gov.
Instructions and details on applying for special permit hunts are on pages 16–17 of Washington’s 2020 Big Game Hunting Seasons and Regulations pamphlet. The application deadline is May 18.
All hunters born after Jan. 1, 1972, must show proof of hunter education course completion before purchasing their first Washington hunting license. A hunter education certificate is required before hunting this year, as every year.
Information on the online course is at https://wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/requirements/education/basic.
Students older than age 9 can take the online hunter education course and a virtual field day, which replaces the in-person field skills evaluation during the COVID-19 emergency. The entire course takes approximately 10 hours to complete. Students can complete the course in multiple sittings.
Department officials said it isn’t clear when in-person hunter ed courses will be available.
