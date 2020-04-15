Delay hits local resorts, but many visitors remain loyal
OLYMPIA – General fishing season, which was scheduled to open April 25, is being postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic and the delay is hitting local resorts in the bottom line.
The state Department of Fish and Wildlife last week announced delays in the recreational fishing, shellfish harvesting, and spring turkey and bear hunting seasons.
The decision follows an announcement April 3 that all state land and boat ramp closures would extend to May 4 to coincide with Gov. Jay Inslee’s extension of the stay home, stay healthy order.
While some recreational fishing opportunities exist year-round, the lowland lakes trout season opener, previously scheduled for April 25, is one of the most celebrated angling days of the year, said the department.
“It wipes out April for us,” said Teri Leep, co-owner with her husband, Bryce, of Spectacle Lake Resort between Loomis and Ellisforde. “That’s 12 percent of our revenue for the season.”
Spectacle normally opens April 1, but has remained closed and will continue to be until Gov. Jay Inslee removes his stay home, stay healthy order and the state Department of Fish and Wildlife decides to open fishing.
“We’ve had significant cancellations,” said Anna Lisa Bussell, co-owner of Liar’s Cove Resort on Conconully Reservoir. She and her husband, Gene Bussell Jr., are second-generation owners of the resort.
Jacob Byl, third-generation operator of Shady Pines Resort on Conconully Reservoir, said the delay his hitting “about as hard as it can hit anyone.”
He said nearly everyone has canceled reservations, though some of reschedule for next year. He has a few long-term RV residents who are staying.
“We have a pretty loyal customer base,” he said.
Department officials say they expect most recreation activities to remain closed while the governor’s order is in effect. The department will reevaluate specific hunting, fishing, shellfish harvesting, public land and boat ramp closures as new information becomes available from public health officials.
“Local public health authorities have relayed to us their concerns regarding the risk that hunting, fishing and recreational travel poses to their communities right now,” said department Director Kelly Susewind. “With the support of the governor’s office we’re asking people to put their recreation plans on pause while we work together to get this situation under control.”
He said some individuals may be able to enjoy such activities without risky interactions, but many cannot. He asks everyone to be patient for the health of all Washingtonians.
Both Leep and Bussell said their resorts have many repeat visitors who are very loyal and very understanding.
“We have a loyal guest base,” said Leep. “Some have rescheduled for May and June. They’ve been really awesome.”
The resort has had several cancellations, particularly for what would have been the April 25 opener.
“A lot of people like to fish the opener,” she said. “Spectacle is a good base” for exploring the Many Lakes area, including the Sinlahekin chain of lakes, Wannacut Lake and neighboring Blue Lake.
She said the resort, which has cabins and camping, remains open as an essential lodging for travelers on essential business although most people visit to fish.
“We will keep thinking positive, but it’s rough when you’re seasonal,” Leep said.
Bussell said many of her customers want to visit later, once the season opens, and others rescheduled for next year on opening day. A few are keeping their reservations for the April 25 weekend, and will be cautioned to maintain social distances and be careful.
She said the resort gets quite a few family reunions, with some families visiting for generations and passing on their favorite camping spots to the next generation.
“The majority understand” the delay, she said, adding that they’re changing the check-in process to support social distancing requirements.
Liar’s Cove offers full-service RV spaces, rental RVs and cabins, and tent sites.
Meanwhile, the Colville Confederated Tribes’ spring fishing opener also is delayed until the Colville Business Council reopens the reservation, said Bret Nine of the tribal Department of Fish and Wildlife.
State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials said the newly extended closures include all recreational fishing and shellfish harvesting, whether on public or private lands, and the spring bear hunts that would have started April 1, along with the April 4-5 youth turkey hunt.
In addition, the department will postpone spring bear and turkey season opening days, which previously were scheduled to open on April 15.
Recreational halibut seasons scheduled to open on April 16 in Marine Areas 6-10 and Areas 1-5 on April 30 will be delayed. Recreational harvesting of spot shrimp in Marine Areas 5-7 and 12 will also be delayed.
When fishing seasons do open, anglers should be prepared to practice proper social distancing and avoid the gatherings that characteristically define opening day for so many, department officials said.
Several April razor clam digs are canceled, though the department will assess the ability for razor clamming and other shellfish seasons to resume in May.
If the department is able to open spring bear and turkey seasons on May 4, spring bear hunters would still have until May 31 or June 15, depending on the location, to use their permits before the intended season closure dates for those hunts. Likewise, spring turkey hunters would have 28 days of hunting during the spring season, plus, most likely, a robust fall season, said officials.
Hunting application deadlines for the rest of the year have not changed, yet the deadline for sealing bobcat and river otter pelts that were harvested during the 2019-2020 season has been extended to July 20.
Refunds for licenses and permits, if initiated before opening day, are available. Hunters can also get their points reinstated for spring bear season if requested prior to the start of the season.
The department does not regulate shed antler hunting, yet wants to remind the public that the activity is not allowed on state lands while the closures are in place.
