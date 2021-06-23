BREWSTER – Okanogan Valley Bass Club and LureSafe will host the LureSafe Open fishing tournament Saturday, June 26, in Columbia Cove Park.
A drivers’ meeting will be at 5 a.m., with blastoff at 5:30 a.m. Weigh-in is at 3 p.m.
An entry fee will be charged. The tournament is open to the public; registration is required by 5 p.m. June 24. More information is on the Okanogan Valley Bass Club Facebook pages.
Prizes will be awarded.
The fishing area is the Columbia River from Wells Dam to Chief Joseph Dam and up the Okanogan River to Malott.
In a May bass club tournament on Banks Lake, Brian Walters and Tito Montemor took first with 31.74 pounds of bass.
Rodney Reed and Heather Steigelmeyer were second at 29.52 pounds, Ken Chaplin and Dustin Chaplin placed third at 29.39 pounds, and Shawn O’Connel and Mark Dawson were fourth at 28.54 pounds.
Jesse Coyne had the biggest smallmouth bass, 4.35 p ounds, and Brian Walters had the biggest largemouth, 4.28 pounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.