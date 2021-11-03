OMAK – Kessler Fjellman, a running back for Omak, was named Caribou Trail League most valuable player in all-league football selections.
He was named to the offensive and defensive first teams, and was one of several Omak players honored.
“Really proud of all of these kids and this team,” said Omak coach Nick Sackman. “All league selections recognize individual performances but without the help of teammates none of those individual accomplishments would be possible, so these are team awards, in my opinion.”
Omak had 10 players make the first team.
Fjellman averaged 160 yards rushing and 100 yards receiving this season.
Sackman said 260 yards of total offense on average “is very impressive and a testament to his durability and his teammates’ ability to block for him. He is a great player.”
Omak’s all-league honorees are:
Offense
First team – Kessler Fjellman (MVP), Bryan Juarez-Lopez, Jacob Hurlbert, Beau Sackman, Jonathon Stenberg.
Second team – Derrick Anderson.
Honorable mention – Noah Bigboy, John Bucsko.
Defense
First team – Jacob Hurlbert, Tre Rose, John Bucsko, Kessler Fjellman.
Second team – Bryan Juarez-Lopez, Leighton Jenson.
Kicker
First team – Blake Sam.
