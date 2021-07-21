OKANOGAN – A day of flat track horse racing is planned Saturday, July 24, as a fundraiser for the World-Famous Suicide Race.
Gates open at 7:30 a.m. at the Okanogan County Fairgrounds, 175 Rodeo Trail. Admission will be charged.
Organizers with the Suicide Race Owners and Jockeys Association said social distancing and masks are required.
Entries will be taken at 9 a.m. and racing starts at 10. Entry fees will be charged.
Events include quarter-mile, half-mile, three-quarters mile, one-mile, relay and kids’ races.
“More races may be added, pending interest,” said the Suicide Race Owners and Jockeys Association, which is organizing the event. “Three-horse entry makes any race go.”
For races with four or fewer entries, the winner takes all. For five or more, two places will be paid. Each race has $200 added purse plus entry fees.
Association spokeswoman Pete Palmer said the family oriented event is open to the public.
“All funds will go toward the Suicide Race course maintenance,” she said, adding the local businesses and supporters are “really coming through to make our race a success” in spite of COVID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.