OMAK — Josie Fletcher and Conner Short were named Omak High School athletes of the month for March.
Fletcher, who plays tennis, “has been working very hard in practice and because of that, she has really improved,” said tennis coach Lance O’Dell. “Josie prefers doubles, but she is very willing to play whatever position that will benefit the team the most.”
Because of injuries, illness and other situations, many athletes have missed matches.
“Josie has consistently stepped up to fill in, often showing up at matches not knowing who her partner would be that day,” said O’Dell. “Josie does what is asked of her with a great attitude and has been very helpful to some of the younger players.”
Short “has demonstrated maturity and leadership both at practice and during matches,” said soccer coach Chris Werner. “He is very coachable and is learning multiple positions on the field to support his team in any way he can. His senior leadership and passion for the game have helped to motivate several of our younger athletes to emulate his game.”
Short is dependable and at practice regularly, the coach said.
