TONASKET – Okanogan County Fly Fishing Club will meet the weekend of May 6-8 at Ell Lake.
The event is the club’s first gathering of the year.
“Ell Lake was chosen not because of there will be red-hot fishing in Ell, but because several members of our club and a few from the Methow Valley Fly Fishers will be there for a pre-meeting with Chad Jackson, the Region 2 fish biologist” and other state Department of Fish and Wildlife staff to discuss the aerator project at the lake, said club spokesman Jim King.
The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m.
After the meeting, members will fish and, in the evening, have a potluck.
“Bring your camp kit and something to throw in the pot for dinner,” said King. “Several of us will be staying the night to fish the next day.”
Nearby Long and Round lakes have been consistent, good, early season producers, he noted. Expect the larger fish to be in the 17- to 19-inch range.
Lost Lake, a short distance away, has brook trout. Sidley Lake also is a good bet, he noted.
More information about joining the club is available from Dan Boettger, 509-322-6554, or Stewart Mitchell, 509-322-4035.
