WINTHROP – The 2021 International Fly Fishing Film Festival is coming to town Tuesday, April 20.
The festival features 11 films, six to 16 minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing, according to the Methow Valley Fly Fishers Club.
Limited in-person attendance is planned for two showings at the Barnyard Cinema - a matinee starting at 2 p.m. and an evening showing at 6 p.m. Ticket information is available through the club’s Facebook page.
A virtual option also will be available so viewers can log any time within 48 hours of the showing.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the live event, said the group.
