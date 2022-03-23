OLYMPIA – The state Department of Fish and Wildlife is seeking additional help marking more than 110 million hatchery salmon and steelhead to identify them as hatchery fish before being released into state waters.
The mass-marking program has played a vital role in salmon management since the mid-1990s, said the department. Hatchery fish are marked by clipping their adipose fin while still in the fry stage, before being released to go from their home waters to the ocean and back.
Marking helps differentiate hatchery fish from natural-origin or “wild” fish, playing a key role in fisheries where anglers may encounter salmon stocks or species listed under the Endangered Species Act, officials said.
The department is hiring for paid positions to perform the work.
The work often is performed in shifts throughout the day and on weekends, so there are many opportunities to volunteer, the department said. Anyone interested in volunteering at a state hatchery can visit the department’s website at https://wdfw.wa.gov/get-involved/volunteer.
Anyone interested in applying for a paid marking position can look for positions in their area and apply through Kelly Services.
