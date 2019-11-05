Seasons end for Pateros, Liberty Bell
OROVILLE – Tonasket won the Battle for the Bell, 35-16, over Oroville on the final night of the regular season, Nov. 1.
“We came focused,” said Tonasket coach Jay Hawkins. “Got off to a great start.
“Our enthusiasm has been solid throughout the year.”
“Tough one Friday night,” said Oroville coach Rick Clark. “The two turnovers in the first half really hurt us. Tonasket turned them into TDs and we were behind the eight-ball all night.”
The Tigers led 28-0 at the half and 35-0 after three quarters.
The Hornets Colby Guzman (29-195) scored on two short runs late in the fourth quarter.
“I thought Colby Guzman ran the ball well behind a very young offensive line,” said Clark of his two freshmen, two sophomores and a senior. “He may have hit 1,000 (yards) for the year in only eight games.”
Tonasket finished with 378 yards of offense (282 rushing) compared to 270 yards for Oroville (247 rushing).
Both teams had 19 first downs.
Oroville lost two fumbles compared to one lost fumble by Tonasket.
Hornet quarterback Taylor McCoy completed three of nine passes for 23 yards.
Receivers included Miguel Quezada (1-4), Jaxon Rise (1-6) and Darian Range (1-3).
Rushers included Rise (8-37) and McCoy (9-15).
Kolo Moser led the defense with seven tackles (five solo).
Michael Juarez finished with 4.5 tackles including 2.5 sacks.
Guzman (3.5 tackles) had a half sack.
“It does not look good for a 10th game,” Hornet coach Clark. “We have not heard back from Dayton/Waitsburg, who we should play in the crossover. I would like to play a game so we could have a chance to finish the season on a high note.”
Kittitas is at Tonasket at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8.
ACH 56, Liberty Bell 16
WINTHROP – Almira/Coulee-Hartline cruised to a 56-16 league win over Liberty Bell on senior afternoon Nov. 2.
“We played pretty well,” said ACH coach Brandon Walsh. “Liberty Bell was physical which was good for us to have to overcome. Our defense played very tough and we did a nice job of slowing down their big running backs.
“It was good to get back on the winning side of things after last week (a big loss to No. 1 Odessa).
Liberty Bell seniors included Alex Whites, Konnor Doran, Jed McMillan, Magnus Treise and Caleb Simmons.
The Warriors led 22-0 after the first quarter and 44-0 at the half.
Liberty Bell scored twice in the final minutes of the fourth quarter - Tyler Darwood (5-11, 24, TD, INT) passed to Riley Lidey (5-24) for 13 yards and Cody Wottlin (3-51) ran 25 yards for a TD.
Also rushing were Lidey (26-1100) and Darwood (3 -21).
ACH finished with 431 yards of offense (172 passing) and 23 first downs to Liberty Bell's 164 yards of offense (140 rushing) and 11 first downs.
The Warriors lost a fumble, compared to the Mountain Lions losing two fumbles and an interception.
For ACH, quarterback Dane Isaak completed 7-8 passing for 172 yards and two touchdowns, both to Brayton Schafer (6-162).
Patrick Rueff had a catch for 10 yards.
Rushers included Isaack (12-142, 2TD), Schafer (8-57, TD), Grady Murray (7-24), Tristen Wood (1-15, TD), Parker Roberts (3-9), Cody Kagele (1-8), Logan Braaten (1-3) and Rueff (1-1, TD).
Leading tacklers were Schafer (5.5 tackles, four solo, interception) and Will Hahn (5 tackles, four solo, 1.5 for loss).
Carson O'Neil (4.5 tackles) had two sacks and Reece Isaak had a sack.
The Warriors wrap up the regular season with senior night against Soap Lake on Nov. 8.
Sunnyside Christian 58, Pateros 32
PATEROS – Sunnyside Christian won a battle against Pateros, 58-32, on senior night, Nov. 1.
“I’m proud of my seniors for the four years they have played,” Pateros coach Marcus Stennes said. “They went out in a good game against the Knights.”
Seniors include Ivan Ceniceros, Ramiro Ambriz, Kobe Thixton and Erich Foster.
“We didn’t have a problem moving the ball offensively but did struggle with securing onside kicks,” said Stennes. “We gave up three in a row in the first quarter.”
The Billygoats final game of the season started well by recovering a fumble that set up throw by Ceniceros (13-30, 242, 3TD, 2INT) to Ambriz for a 16-yard score. A two-point conversion pass was incomplete.
Pateros went up 12-0 with Ceniceros throwing to Lucas Miller (3-53) for 25 yards.
The teams exchanged scores from there with Thixton (20-69) running five yards to score to make the lead 20-8, still in the first period.
Sunnyside Christian four more times in the first quarter to take a 36-20 lead.
The defenses toughened in the second quarter, with neither team cracking the scoreboard.
Ceniceros passed to Thixton for a 30-yard score in the third quarter.
Thixton scored late in the third on a three-yard run.
Other Pateros receives included Erick Espino (1-31) and Josh Smith (2-17).
Other Billygoats rushers included Ceniceros (8-42), Espino (2-1) and Smith (1 -5).
Leading defenders included Ceniceros nine solo tackles, Thixton eight solo tackles, Ambriz with three tackles (sack and tackles for 10-yard loss), and Santana Ayala with three tackles.
Bridgeport 64, Soap Lake 13
BRIDGEPORT – Bridgeport ran away from Soap Lake, 64-13, on the Mustangs’ senior night Oct. 30.
Seniors included Miguel Mendoza, Enrique Morales, Miguelangel Orozco, Gilberto Padilla, Edwin Bucio, Cristian Hernandez, Steven Bucio, Axel Martinez-Bustos, Carlos Flores, Alex Taizan, Arturo Perez and Julio Sanchez.
The seniors led the way with most of the offense, said Bridgeport coach John McDougal, whose team ran for 530 yards.
Perez returned an interception for a touchdown.
“I could not be more proud of the effort this group of seniors has shown all season,” said McDougal. “It really showed in the win over Soap Lake.”
Bridgeport is at Waterville-Mansfield at 7 p.m. Friday.
Republic 52, Curlew 6
REPUBLIC – Republic ran off to a 52-6 league win over nearby rival Curlew on Nov. 1.
Republic (5-2 league, 5-4 overall) scheduled a home game against Wilbur-Creston (3-4 league, 5-4 overall) on Nov. 8.
“There is a possibility that the game may be moved by day either direction based on availability of officials,” said Republic athletic director Burl Coffee on Nov. 4.
Curlew finished the season 0-7.
Lake Roosevelt 57, Brewster 6
BREWSTER – League-champion Lake Roosevelt plowed past Brewster, 57-6, on Nov. 1.
The Raiders open district play hosting the fifth-place team from District 5 on either Nov. 8 or 9.
The day and time had yet to be set as of Monday afternoon.
Central Washington 1B
Odessa 6 0 6 0
Entiat 6 1 8 1
Liberty Bell 5 3 5 4
ACH 5 0 6 0
W-C 3 3 3 3
Soap Lake 3 5 4 5
Bridgeport 2 5 3 5
W-M 1 6 1 7
Pateros 0 7 1 8
CWB 2B
Lake Roosevelt 4 0 7 1
Tonasket 3 1 6 2
Brewster 2 2 2 7
Manson 1 3 5 4
Oroville 0 4 2 7
District 5/6 2B crossover games - losers out
Kittitas at Tonasket, 6 p.m.
Liberty Christian at Lake Roosevelt, 7 p.m.
Brewster at White Swan, 6 p.m.
Other crossover games:
Mabton at Columbia
Manson at Tri Cities Prep
1B
Bridgeport at Waterville-Mansfield, 7 p.m.
Soap Lake at ACH, 7 p.m.
Odessa at Entiat, 7 p.m.
Pateros at Wilbur-Creston
Curlew at Selkirk, 7 p.m.
Wilbur-Creston at Republic, 7 p.m.
Northeast 1B North
Selkirk 7 0 7 1
Cusick 6 1 6 2
Republic 4 2 4 4
Springdale 4 2 4 4
Wellpinit 3 4 3 5
Columbia 1 4 1 4
Northport 2 5 3 5
Inchelium 2 5 2 5
Curlew 0 6 0 6
Nov. 8
Curlew at Selkirk, 7 p.m.
Wilbur-Creston at Republic, 7 p.m.
